Dylan Larkin Delivers Brutally Honest Reaction After Red Wings Miss Playoffs Again

There was no deflection, no hiding, and no sugarcoating it.

Moments after the Detroit Red Wings were officially eliminated from playoff contention for a 10th straight season, captain Dylan Larkin stood at his locker and took the weight of the moment head-on.

The game, and maybe the season, slipped away in the third period. And in Larkin’s eyes, one moment stood above the rest.

A Costly Breakdown in a Familiar Moment

Detroit entered the third period with control. Then came the unraveling.

Larkin didn’t hesitate when asked about the turning point.

“We talked about it before the game, they’re a transition team,” Larkin said. “That fourth goal is on me. I’m covering for the D, I pinch, and two guys jump by. It’s completely my responsibility to stay back and cover.”

For a team that has struggled to close games all season, the sequence felt all too familiar.

A late lead. A breakdown in structure. Another missed opportunity.

And this time, it ended their season.

The Weight of Another Missed Playoff

The frustration wasn’t just about one game, it was about a decade of falling short.

As boos echoed inside Little Caesars Arena, Larkin didn’t push back. He understood it.

“It’s extremely difficult. Our fans are great — they’re passionate and they care about winning. They expect us to get back to where this franchise has been. To hear that reaction is very difficult. I’m as down as I can be right now.”

For a captain who has lived through the rebuild, the near-misses, and now another collapse, the emotional toll was impossible to hide.

“Down. Still raw. Just down.”

From First Place to Finished

That’s what makes this one sting even more.

Back in late January, the Red Wings weren’t just in the playoff picture, they were leading the Atlantic Division. Everything was trending in the right direction.

Then it slipped.

“We put ourselves in a great spot and did a lot of good things, but we didn’t do what we set out to do — make the playoffs and keep building this.”

Detroit didn’t fall apart all at once. It happened slowly, through missed chances and late-game mistakes that piled up over time.

No Easy Answers — Just Hard Truths

If there were a simple explanation, Larkin would have given it.

Instead, he kept coming back to the same theme: timing, execution, and costly mistakes.

“It’s untimely mistakes, and it’s different guys at different times. But I can’t make that mistake at that point in the game, at that time of the season.”

It wasn’t just one player. It wasn’t just one game.

But in that moment, Larkin chose accountability.

A Pattern That Can’t Continue

Detroit’s struggles late in games became a defining issue down the stretch.

And while Larkin stopped short of saying it will define the team moving forward, he acknowledged the trend.

“It seems to be a trend lately. You can go back and look at all the third-period points we’ve given up. It’s hard to look at right now.”

Even so, there’s a belief, or at least a hope, that this group can learn from it.

Progress — But Not Enough

There were real signs of growth this season.

Young players took steps. The roster improved. The team looked, at times, like a legitimate playoff contender.

But in Detroit, progress without results doesn’t carry much weight.

“It does undercut it. There was progress, but it doesn’t feel like it right now.”

Still, Larkin pointed to something that could matter moving forward.

“We have a lot of young guys who took big steps and became real NHL players, that will help us going forward.”

The Standard Hasn’t Changed

For all the talk about rebuilding and development, the expectation in Detroit remains the same.

Win. Make the playoffs. Compete.

And this year, despite the promise, the Red Wings fell short.

“We didn’t get the job done.”

Simple. Direct. And impossible to argue.