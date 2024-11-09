It Takes Za’Darius Smith One Practice To See Why Detroit Lions Are So Dominant

Za'Darius Smith, the newest addition to the Detroit Lions defensive line, is quickly getting accustomed to his new surroundings and already sees why the team has been so dominant. After being traded from the Cleveland Browns, Smith joined the Lions just in time for their Week 10 showdown with the Houston Texans. Following his first practice with the team, Smith was all smiles and praised the Lions’ system and defensive strategies.

A New Chapter for Smith

Reflecting on the trade that brought him to Detroit, Smith shared his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity. “I was happy, man. I got the phone call from the GM in Cleveland, and he was just telling me, ‘Z, we got it done for you.’ And I was like, ‘We got it done? So we going to Detroit?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, you’re going to Detroit.’ So, thank them for having me for two years and trading me here to get a chance to go do something great,” said Smith as quoted by 97.1 The Ticket.

Having been with multiple teams throughout his career, Smith is no stranger to change, but he expressed his eagerness to contribute to the Lions' defense, which has been one of the NFL’s most formidable this season. After only one practice, Smith was already impressed by the team’s intensity and structure.

Za'Darius Smith’s First Impressions of Detroit Lions

“I just had a chance to go out to practice today and the things that we're doing in practice, man, I see why this football team is so dominant,” said Smith, acknowledging the impressive work being done by the Lions’ defensive unit. Smith's experience and skill set will complement the defense, especially following the injury to Aidan Hutchinson, and he could make an immediate impact on their pass rush.

The 32-year-old veteran, who has five sacks in nine games this season, is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. However, he’s optimistic about his chances to play, noting that understanding the calls and being “on cue with the blitzes” is essential for his role in the defense. Smith has shown tremendous respect for defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s system, stating, “He puts guys in situations to where they can go be dominant, man. Create one-on-one mismatches, and hopefully I can get out there this Sunday and get some of that if possible.”

Looking Ahead

Smith’s arrival gives the Detroit Lions another weapon on defense as they push toward the playoffs. His ability to create mismatches and bring consistent pressure to the quarterback will be crucial, particularly as the team continues to compete in a highly competitive NFC. Fans will be eager to see if Smith can make his debut this Sunday, adding to an already stout defense that has been instrumental in Detroit’s 7-1 start. With Smith on board, the Lions' defense just got even more dangerous.