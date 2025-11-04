J.J. McCarthy Trolls Dan Campbell After Vikings Stun Lions

The Minnesota Vikings didn’t just leave Ford Field with a huge divisional win; they left with bragging rights, too.

After leading the Vikings to a 27-24 victory over the Detroit Lions, rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy decided to have a little fun at Detroit’s expense. On Monday morning, McCarthy posted a series of photos from the game on Instagram with a simple, four-word caption:

“Knee caps are intact.”

If that line sounds familiar, it should. It’s a tongue-in-cheek reference to Dan Campbell’s now-iconic introductory press conference from January 2021, when the Lions head coach famously promised that his team would “bite kneecaps” on their way back to respectability.

McCarthy’s Confidence — and Sense of Humor — Are on Full Display

It’s not every day a young player takes a playful jab at one of the NFL’s most charismatic coaches, but McCarthy has never been one to shy away from the spotlight. The former Michigan Wolverines star threw two touchdown passes and helped the Vikings hand the Lions a humbling loss coming off their bye week, a defeat that frustrated both Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff, who admitted the offense “wasn’t on the same page.”

McCarthy’s post quickly went viral, earning plenty of laughs and a few side-eyes across social media.