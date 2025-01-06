fb
Monday, January 6, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsJustin Jefferson Makes Up Lame Excuses After Amik Robertson Shuts Him Down
Detroit Lions

Justin Jefferson Makes Up Lame Excuses After Amik Robertson Shuts Him Down

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

After a tough 31-9 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson didn’t hesitate to point fingers, but not at himself or his team’s performance. Instead, Jefferson took aim at the referees for what he felt were uncalled penalties on Detroit’s defense.

Cam Akers Minnesota Vikings Dalvin Cook Minnesota Vikings Make Quarterback Detroit Lions next opponent

“They held us a lot, a lot of calls that were left out there,” Jefferson said post-game. “But that’s not something we’re gonna put the blame on.”

Amik Robertson Shuts Down Justin Jefferson's Complaints

While Jefferson certainly has the talent to make any defense sweat, he couldn’t get much going against Lions cornerback Amik Robertson, who held him to just three catches for 54 yards. Instead of giving Robertson his due credit for locking him down all game, Jefferson chose to complain about missed calls, making excuses for his subpar performance.

It’s hard not to roll your eyes when Jefferson deflects the blame onto the referees rather than acknowledging the superb play from Robertson and the Lions’ defense. After all, Robertson was given a game ball by head coach Dan Campbell and was even awarded a game ball for his stellar performance against one of the league’s best.

Lions Defense Shines Despite Complaints

Yes, there may have been a few calls that went unmade, but the bottom line is that the Lions defense, led by defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, executed a flawless game plan, holding Jefferson in check while keeping the high-powered Vikings offense at bay.

Instead of pointing fingers, Jefferson would do well to remember that in football, it’s not always about the calls—it's about execution. And this time, it was the Lions who came out on top, proving that no amount of holding can stop a defense that’s dialed in and ready to win.

Previous article
Lions QB Jared Goff Praises Defense’s Grit: ‘They Don’t Care About Injuries’
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Randal W on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
TINA HESSELMEYER on Scott Harris Discusses Spencer Torkelson’s New Role With Detroit Tigers
Karly Davidson on Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown Call Out Jameson Williams Following Absurd Comment
theCreedfather on Dan Campbell Fires Back at Criticism Over Lions’ Using Stumblebum Trick Play Against Bears
Les on Detroit Lions Waive Defensive Lineman Following Win Over Bears
Bryan R. Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Bryan R Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Baruch on Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Point Spread Revealed
schatzi on Remembering Rickey Henderson, The Stolen Base King of Baseball
falcon on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions