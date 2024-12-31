fb
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Detroit Lions

Kerby Joseph Calls Out Jauan Jennings After Lions Beat 49ers

Following the Detroit Lions' 40-34 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, safety Kerby Joseph made it clear that he’s got his rookie cornerback's back — and nobody messes with Terrion Arnold except him.

Kerby Joseph

The Fight with Jauan Jennings

The pivotal moment came when 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings had a physical altercation with Arnold during the opening drive. Jennings pushed Arnold out of the end zone and onto the ground, leading to Joseph’s immediate response — a forceful shove that sent Jennings flying into the front row.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE SHOVE!

Joseph's Bold Words After the Game

Joseph, who later stole the show with two interceptions to help seal the win, took a moment after the game to make it clear why he reacted the way he did. “I don’t play that. 15 sucks,” Joseph said, referring to Jennings. “That’s my rook… I’m the only one that can mess him up.”

Joseph’s playful yet protective response has quickly gained attention, as it’s clear he takes his role as a leader and protector of his teammates seriously. His two interceptions in the second half not only helped the Lions secure the win but also showcased his importance to the defense.

While Joseph’s fiery attitude and sharp words certainly made an impact, it was his performance on the field that really stole the show, as the Lions continue their push for the playoffs.

Kerby Joseph Sends 49ers WR Jauan Jennings Into the Front Row with Savage Shove [Video]
