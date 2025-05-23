How Kerby Joseph’s Contract Extension Will Impact the Detroit Lions

Following his All-Pro 2024 season, Kerby Joseph was rewarded with a 4-year, $86 million contract extension that will keep him with the Detroit Lions for the foreseeable future. Let’s take a look at the details of Joseph’s new contract and how it will impact the Lions for years to come.
Date signed: April 23, 2025
Length / total value: 4 years, $86 million
Average per year: $21.5 million – the highest safety average in NFL history, topping Antoine Winfield Jr.’s $84.1 million deal from 2024. ESPN.com
Contract structure at a glance
|Component
|Figure
|Source
|Signing bonus
|$10.011 million Over the Cap
|Total guarantees
|$36.121 million (with $23.121 million fully guaranteed at signing) Over the Cap
|Annual option bonuses
|2026 – $9.625 M
|2027 – $16.58 M
|Per-game roster bonus
|Up to $510,000 each season Pride Of Detroit
|Workout bonus (2026-29)
|$150,000 per year Pride Of Detroit
|Void years
|2030-33 (four void years to spread prorations) Over the Cap
Year-by-year salary-cap charges
|Season
|Lions’ cap hit
|NFL cap-hit rank among safeties*
|2025
|$3.86 M
|38th
|2026
|$5.80 M
|23rd
|2027
|$9.16 M
|11th
|2028
|$13.02 M
|3rd (five safeties under contract)
|2029
|$17.93 M
|1st (only safety under contract)
*Rankings per Pride of Detroit’s analysis of Over the Cap data. Pride Of Detroit
How Detroit kept the early cap numbers low
- Base-salary drop: Joseph’s 2025 base salary fell from the scheduled $3.621 million on his rookie deal to the veteran minimum of $1.1 million. New York PostDetroit Football
- Option-bonus model: Instead of large base salaries, each future season features an option bonus that prorates over five years, flattening the cap hit while pushing cash into later seasons. Pride Of Detroit
- Void years: Four automatic void seasons (2030-33) allow the bonus proration to extend beyond the contract’s active years, spreading nearly $40 million of dead money unless the Lions extend or restructure before 2030. Over the Cap
Where the deal stands in the safety market
- Highest annual average: $21.5 M (Joseph) vs. $21.0 M (Winfield Jr.) ESPN.com
- Highest total value: Joseph’s $86 M tops all current safety contracts. NFL.com
- Guaranteed money: Joseph’s $36.1 M in total guarantees ranks third among safeties behind Derwin James Jr. and Winfield Jr. Over the Cap
Joseph’s production to date
- Career interceptions: 17 in three seasons, including an NFL-leading nine in 2024.
- 2024 honors: First-Team All-Pro.
- Career totals: 247 tackles and 31 pass break-ups in 50 regular-season games. New York Post
Bottom line (facts only)
Kerby Joseph’s four-year, $86 million extension sets new financial benchmarks for NFL safeties while keeping Detroit’s cap charge under $6 million through 2026. The Lions achieved the balance by combining a modest 2025 base salary with a series of escalating option bonuses and four void years, deferring the largest hits until 2028 and beyond. On the field, Joseph enters 2025 as the league’s reigning interception leader and, by average salary, its highest-paid safety.
Sources: ESPN.com, New York Post, Over The Cap, Pride of Detroit. Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff.