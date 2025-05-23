How Kerby Joseph’s Contract Extension Will Impact the Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions locked up All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph with a record four-year, $86 million extension. See the cap breakdown, market impact and what it means for Detroit’s future.

Following his All-Pro 2024 season, Kerby Joseph was rewarded with a 4-year, $86 million contract extension that will keep him with the Detroit Lions for the foreseeable future. Let’s take a look at the details of Joseph’s new contract and how it will impact the Lions for years to come.

Kerby Joseph Signs New Contract With Detroit Lions

Date signed: April 23, 2025

Length / total value: 4 years, $86 million

Average per year: $21.5 million – the highest safety average in NFL history, topping Antoine Winfield Jr.’s $84.1 million deal from 2024. ESPN.com

Contract structure at a glance

Year-by-year salary-cap charges

Season Lions’ cap hit NFL cap-hit rank among safeties* 2025 $3.86 M 38th 2026 $5.80 M 23rd 2027 $9.16 M 11th 2028 $13.02 M 3rd (five safeties under contract) 2029 $17.93 M 1st (only safety under contract)

*Rankings per Pride of Detroit’s analysis of Over the Cap data. Pride Of Detroit

How Detroit kept the early cap numbers low

Base-salary drop: Joseph’s 2025 base salary fell from the scheduled $3.621 million on his rookie deal to the veteran minimum of $1.1 million. New York PostDetroit Football

Joseph’s 2025 base salary fell from the scheduled $3.621 million on his rookie deal to the veteran minimum of $1.1 million. New York PostDetroit Football Option-bonus model: Instead of large base salaries, each future season features an option bonus that prorates over five years, flattening the cap hit while pushing cash into later seasons. Pride Of Detroit

Instead of large base salaries, each future season features an option bonus that prorates over five years, flattening the cap hit while pushing cash into later seasons. Pride Of Detroit Void years: Four automatic void seasons (2030-33) allow the bonus proration to extend beyond the contract’s active years, spreading nearly $40 million of dead money unless the Lions extend or restructure before 2030. Over the Cap

Where the deal stands in the safety market

Highest annual average: $21.5 M (Joseph) vs. $21.0 M (Winfield Jr.) ESPN.com

$21.5 M (Joseph) vs. $21.0 M (Winfield Jr.) ESPN.com Highest total value: Joseph’s $86 M tops all current safety contracts. NFL.com

Joseph’s $86 M tops all current safety contracts. NFL.com Guaranteed money: Joseph’s $36.1 M in total guarantees ranks third among safeties behind Derwin James Jr. and Winfield Jr. Over the Cap

Career interceptions: 17 in three seasons, including an NFL-leading nine in 2024.

17 in three seasons, including an NFL-leading nine in 2024. 2024 honors: First-Team All-Pro.

First-Team All-Pro. Career totals: 247 tackles and 31 pass break-ups in 50 regular-season games. New York Post

Bottom line (facts only)

Kerby Joseph’s four-year, $86 million extension sets new financial benchmarks for NFL safeties while keeping Detroit’s cap charge under $6 million through 2026. The Lions achieved the balance by combining a modest 2025 base salary with a series of escalating option bonuses and four void years, deferring the largest hits until 2028 and beyond. On the field, Joseph enters 2025 as the league’s reigning interception leader and, by average salary, its highest-paid safety.



Sources: ESPN.com, New York Post, Over The Cap, Pride of Detroit. Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff.