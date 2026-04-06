Proposed Lions–Eagles Deal Could Reshape Detroit’s Draft

The Detroit Lions may not need to move up the draft board to make a meaningful impact this April.

In fact, one proposed scenario suggests the better play could be moving back.

With general manager Brad Holmes currently without a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, a trade-down option has emerged as a potential way to regain valuable capital without sacrificing opportunity.

A deal that checks multiple boxes

In a recent mock draft scenario, Detroit is projected to slide from No. 17 to No. 23 in a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. In return, the Lions would pick up an additional third-round selection (No. 98 overall).

For a team that dealt away multiple Day 2 picks in last year’s aggressive move to land wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa, that kind of return carries significance.

It’s not just about moving back. It’s about rebalancing the board.

Why Philadelphia might make the move

From the Eagles’ perspective, the motivation is clear.

Philadelphia could be looking to jump ahead of teams like Minnesota and Carolina to secure a top safety prospect — a position of growing importance in their defensive structure.

That urgency creates leverage for Detroit.

When another team feels pressure to move, it often leads to opportunities for those willing to slide back.

Why it works for Detroit

The Lions’ roster doesn’t necessarily demand a single, immediate fix.

Instead, it’s about layering depth.

Detroit still has needs at defensive line, linebacker, and safety, positions that could be addressed across multiple rounds rather than tied to one first-round selection.

And if the board falls favorably, moving back six spots may not cost them access to a targeted player, particularly along the offensive line, where many expect the Lions to focus early.

Flexibility is the real value

The added third-round pick could open doors beyond simply making a selection.

Holmes has shown a willingness to be aggressive when the situation calls for it. Additional capital could allow Detroit to maneuver back up the board later, particularly if a specific prospect begins to slide.

That flexibility — not just the extra pick — is what makes the scenario intriguing.

The bigger picture

The Lions have spent the offseason managing resources carefully, avoiding unnecessary spending while keeping an eye on long-term roster balance.

A move like this would fit that approach.

It’s not flashy. It’s not headline-driven.

But it’s the kind of calculated decision that can quietly strengthen a roster over time.