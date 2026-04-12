Lucas Raymond Calls Out Red Wings After Another Playoff Miss

The words were not complicated. They did not need to be.

After the Detroit Red Wings saw their season come to an end, Lucas Raymond stood in front of reporters and summed up the feeling in a way that cut straight through everything.

Missed chances. Missed moments. Another missed opportunity to get back where this franchise believes it belongs.

A game that slipped away

Detroit had the lead. The situation was there.

Then it was gone.

Raymond pointed directly to the moment that defined the loss.

“We go up one goal with about 10 minutes left,” Raymond said. “We have to be able to shut that down, especially this time of year. Not even getting it to overtime is disappointing.”

There was no need to overanalyze it in that moment. The Red Wings had control late and failed to close.

That has been the story too many times.

Missed opportunities that added up

The frustration was not about one game. It was about everything that came before it.

The points left on the table. The home games that slipped away. The chances that never turned into results.

Raymond did not shy away from it.

“Every game you miss out on, you regret. It has been too many years in a row where we have been right there and have not been able to get it done.”

For a team that spent large portions of the season in playoff position, that reality is hard to ignore.

Accountability inside the room

There was no finger pointing. No outside blame.

Just a clear message about what has to change.

“We have got to look ourselves in the mirror. Coming into this building, we have got to be better than this.”

It is the kind of statement that reflects a team that knows exactly where the problem starts.

Inside the room.

Close does not matter

Detroit was close again.

That does not count for anything.

Raymond made that clear when asked if this season felt different from the others.

“It all feels the same. You miss, you miss. You do not care how close you are. The only thing that matters is getting in.”

For a franchise with expectations tied to its history, moral victories do not carry weight.

Getting in is the standard.

Anything short of that is failure.

Letting it slip

There was a point in the season when the Red Wings had control of their own path.

Coming out of the Olympic break, they were in position to make a real push.

Then it unraveled.

“We put ourselves in a really good position and we let it slip. We lost late leads and came out flat at times. You cannot afford that this time of year.”

It was not one issue. It was a pattern.

And it showed up when it mattered most.

A team that had enough

The most telling comment from Raymond might have been the simplest.

“We had all the tools to do it, and we did not.”

That is what will linger.

Not a lack of talent. Not a lack of opportunity.

A failure to finish.

The next step has to come now

There is no hiding from it anymore.

The Red Wings have been in this position before. Too many times.

Raymond knows what comes next.

“We have got to figure it out, and we have got to figure it out fast.”

Because at some point, being close stops meaning anything.

And the only thing left is getting it done.