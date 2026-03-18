Malcolm Rodriguez Contract Details With Detroit Lions Emerge

The Detroit Lions have taken care of one of their own, and now the full contract details for linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez are coming into focus.

According to Aaron Wilson, Rodriguez has agreed to a one-year deal worth $2.75 million to remain in Detroit.

Contract Breakdown

Here’s how the deal is structured:

Total Value: $2.75 million

$2.75 million Signing Bonus: $137,500

$137,500 Guaranteed Money: $2.7 million

$2.7 million Base Salary: $2.562 million

$2.562 million 2026 Cap Hit: $1.402 million

The contract is classified as a four-year player qualifying contract, which helps lower the immediate salary cap hit while still rewarding Rodriguez with strong guaranteed money.

A Valuable Depth Piece Returns

Rodriguez, 26, has become a fan favorite since being selected by Detroit in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

, he has:

Played in 50 games

Recorded 163 total tackles

Added 3.0 sacks and 2 forced fumbles

In 2025, Rodriguez appeared in seven games, totaling:

12 tackles

Though injuries have limited him at times, his energy, instincts, and physical style have made him a valuable contributor when healthy.

What This Means for Detroit

This move reflects the Lions’ continued emphasis on:

Roster continuity

Special teams value

Linebacker depth

Rodriguez is unlikely to be a full-time starter, but he plays an important role in the rotation and brings a tone-setting mentality that fits Detroit’s identity.

Bottom Line

The Lions didn’t need to make a splash to improve their linebacker room, they simply kept a player who already understands the system and culture.

With a team-friendly cap hit and strong guarantees, this deal makes sense for both sides.