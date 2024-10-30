Nightmare Returns: Referee Who Cost Lions Game in 2019 to Call Matchup vs. Packers

This Sunday’s NFC North matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will feature an officiating crew led by Clete Blakeman—a familiar name to Lions fans. Blakeman’s crew was involved in one of Detroit's most controversial games in recent memory, when the Lions faced the Packers in a Monday Night Football game in 2019. That contest featured multiple penalties against the Lions that altered the game’s outcome, leaving fans furious and sparking widespread criticism.

The Infamous 2019 Monday Night Game

In October of 2019, Detroit led Green Bay 22-13 in the fourth quarter and forced a critical fourth-and-long situation, seemingly setting up a punt. However, a disputed illegal hands-to-the-face penalty was called against Trey Flowers, giving the Packers a first down and new life. This penalty led directly to a touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Allen Lazard, narrowing the Lions' lead to 22-20.

The drama didn’t stop there. In the game’s closing minutes, another questionable call went against the Lions when Flowers was flagged again for illegal hands-to-the-face. The penalty put the Packers in range for a game-winning field goal, which kicker Mason Crosby drilled to hand Green Bay a 23-22 victory. The NFL later admitted that both penalties on Flowers were incorrect.

High Stakes and Lingering Frustration

As Blakeman’s crew returns for another crucial Lions-Packers showdown, Detroit fans remember the frustrating outcome from 2019 and worry about the impact officiating may have on the game. With both teams fighting for control in the NFC North, tensions are high, and Blakeman’s role as head referee only adds to the stakes. This time around, Detroit fans hope for a fair game without the controversial calls that marred their last high-stakes matchup with Green Bay.