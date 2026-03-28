Taylor Decker Situation Gets More Awkward for Detroit Lions

The fallout from Taylor Decker’s departure continues to reveal new details, and some of them are raising eyebrows.

According to recent reporting from Justin Rogers, Decker’s split from the Detroit Lions was not just about contract disagreements. It also involved a surprising lack of communication from key figures inside the organization.

A Quiet and Awkward Split

After spending 10 seasons with the Lions, Decker reportedly made it clear he was not interested in taking a significant pay cut.

While the situation became clearer after the NFL Combine, the two sides ultimately parted ways without fully ironing out the financial details.

What happened next is what has people talking.

There has reportedly been no outreach from head coach Dan Campbell or general manager Brad Holmes since the split.

described the situation this way:

“Instead, it’s been radio silence. It’s uncomfortable. It’s awkward. It feels like a high school breakup, where you can’t make eye contact when passing each other in the hall. You know who did call Decker? Ben Johnson, his former offensive coordinator and head coach of the Chicago Bears. Not to recruit him to the division rival, but to check in, like a friend does.”

That paints a pretty clear picture.

Ben Johnson Reaches Out

While Lions leadership remained quiet, one familiar voice did reach out.

Ben Johnson, who previously served as Detroit’s offensive coordinator, reportedly contacted Decker simply to check in.

Not to recruit him. Not to pitch a move.

Just to connect.

That small gesture stands in stark contrast to the silence from Detroit and highlights the relationships Decker built during his time with the franchise.

A Business Decision With a Human Element

From a roster standpoint, the Lions’ decision can be justified.

Decker is in his early 30s, and the team is clearly reworking its offensive line with younger, more flexible pieces. Financial considerations likely played a major role as well.

Still, the way the situation unfolded leaves questions.

Decker was more than just a player. He was a cornerstone of the rebuild and a respected leader in the locker room.

Moving on is one thing. Doing so without communication is another.

What It Means Moving Forward

This situation also adds context to recent conversations about internal dynamics within the organization.

While both Holmes and Campbell have publicly denied any disconnect when it comes to roster decisions, situations like this naturally invite speculation.

At the very least, it shows how difficult and sometimes uncomfortable these decisions can become behind the scenes.

Final Thoughts

The NFL is a business, and tough calls are part of the job.

But even in a business, relationships matter.

For Taylor Decker, the ending in Detroit may not match the decade he gave the franchise.

And for the Lions, this situation serves as a reminder that how you handle departures can resonate just as much as the decisions themselves.