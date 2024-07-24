in General Topic

Taylor North Booted From Little League Baseball State Tournament For Cheating

Taylor North has been disqualified from the 2024 Little League Baseball

According to a report from MLive, Taylor North has been booted from the Little League Baseball state tournament.

After exiting the Little League Major Baseball state tournament with a 5-1 loss to Taylor North in Monday’s quarterfinals, Bay City Southwest was informed that its title hopes were not over. Taylor North was disqualified for the use of an ineligible player, altering the course of the tournament dramatically.

Disqualification Changes the Game

The disqualification of Taylor North sends Southwest into Wednesday’s state semifinals, which were pushed back a day while the disqualification matter and rescheduling issues were ironed out. The semifinals will see Tecumseh facing Georgetown at 11 a.m. and Southwest meeting Richmond at 1 p.m. at Grosse Pointe Farms/City’s Kerby Field. The state title game is now set for noon on Thursday.

“The kids had turned the page and were ready to go play football,” Southwest coach Mike Dore said. “I asked one of our coaches to go get the kids off the football field and explain it to Coach (Joe) Willey. I’m sure he’ll understand we need them for at least one more day.”

Taylor North’s Disqualification

Taylor North, a tradition-rich program known for its frequent appearances in state finals, faced a sudden end to their tournament run. Bill Crandall, the tournament coordinator, stated that Little League was preparing a statement regarding Taylor North’s disqualification but did not elaborate further. Coach Dore mentioned he was informed it was an issue with an ineligible player, granting his team another chance at the title.

“The reaction from the parents has been shock,” Dore said. “Most of them said they thought I was messing with them. I said ‘Nope. This is happening. Get those uniforms washed and make sure the kids have their gloves and cleats ready.’”

Preparing for Another Shot

Despite the unusual circumstances, Dore and his team are focused on making the most of their unexpected opportunity. “We’ll have a light hitting practice tonight then come out and try to take advantage of a break. And I hate to call it a break because I feel terrible for those Taylor kids.”

Before each postseason tournament, teams must submit an affidavit book to the tournament host, verifying the age and residency of each player. If a player doesn’t meet these requirements, they are deemed ineligible. Taylor North had captured the District 5 championship and swept through state tournament pool play, defeating West Portage, Grosse Pointe Farms/City, and Mount Pleasant Union Township. However, their tournament run ended abruptly with Tuesday’s ruling.

