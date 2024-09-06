Tigers vs Athletics, September 6, 2024: Viewing Details, Predictions, Odds, and More





The Tigers vs Athletics matchup on Friday, September 6, 2024, sets the stage for an exciting MLB contest at Oakland Coliseum. Detroit Tigers, looking to stay above .500, are riding high after a thrilling series against San Diego. Meanwhile, the Oakland Athletics will aim to bounce back after splitting their series against Seattle. With both teams hungry for wins, the showdown between Detroit’s Tarik Skubal and Oakland’s Mitch Spence promises to be pivotal.

How to Watch the Tigers vs Athletics

Date : September 6, 2024

: September 6, 2024 Time : 9:40 PM ET

: 9:40 PM ET Where : Oakland Coliseum (Oakland, CA)

: Oakland Coliseum (Oakland, CA) T.V. : Bally Sports Detroit, DirecTV (channel 663), MLB Extra Innings, NBC Sports California

: Bally Sports Detroit, DirecTV (channel 663), MLB Extra Innings, NBC Sports California Streaming : Fubo, MLB.TV, ESPN+

: Fubo, MLB.TV, ESPN+ Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Tigers vs Athletics Odds

Moneyline : Tigers -160 | Athletics +135

: Tigers -160 | Athletics +135 Spread : Tigers -1.5 (+110) | Athletics +1.5 (-130)

: Tigers -1.5 (+110) | Athletics +1.5 (-130) Total : Over/Under (7) Tigers: Over (-110) Athletics: Under (-110)

: Over/Under (7) Odds found at Caesars Sportsbook

Predictions

With the Tigers’ ace Tarik Skubal on the mound, Detroit holds a strong advantage. Skubal’s 16-4 record and 2.51 ERA illustrate why he’s been a dominant force in 2024. Oakland’s Mitch Spence, while capable, faces a tougher task against a resurgent Detroit offense.

The Tigers are 36-36 on the road this year, and with Skubal’s pitching, they are poised to continue their winning ways. Meanwhile, the Athletics, though competitive, struggle when matched up against top-tier opponents.

Score Prediction: Tigers 5, Athletics 2

More Insights

Detroit Tigers rank 3rd in the league for fewest home runs allowed, making life difficult for power-hitting teams like Oakland.

Tarik Skubal has recorded eight or more strikeouts in six of his last seven starts, further emphasizing his role as a key factor in Detroit’s recent success.

Brent Rooker continues to be a threat for Oakland, with a .298 average and 35 home runs this season, but the Tigers’ solid pitching might neutralize him.

Expect the Tigers to capitalize on Skubal’s dominance and their recent momentum to secure another road win.