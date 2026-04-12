Todd McLellan Does Not Hold Back After Red Wings Are Eliminated From Playoffs

There was no avoiding it this time.

After a 5 to 3 loss on Saturday to the New Jersey Devils, the Detroit Red Wings were officially eliminated from playoff contention. And when it was over, head coach Todd McLellan did not search for excuses.

He owned it.

The game ended their season. The message that followed made it clear there is still a long way to go.

A breakdown that defined the night

The final minutes against New Jersey told the story.

For McLellan, two nearly identical breakdowns made the difference in a game Detroit had within reach.

“The first and fourth goals were identical,” McLellan said after the game. “We had a defenseman pinch and did not have proper coverage. They score on a two-on-one rush. That is a critical part of the game plan. You cannot give those up.”

In a one goal game late, those mistakes proved fatal.

They also highlighted a problem that showed up too often during the season.

Responsibility starts with the staff

McLellan did not shift the blame elsewhere. He brought it directly back to the coaching staff.

“At training camp, we had three goals. Be harder to play against, build resilience and mental toughness, and improve game management. We made progress, but since the Olympic break, we did not have enough of that and it cost us. That starts with me and the coaching staff.”

It was not just about one loss to the Devils. It was about the inability to sustain progress when the games carried the most weight.

A season that slipped away

Detroit was not on the outside looking in all year.

For long stretches, the Red Wings controlled their position in the standings. That is what made the finish more difficult to accept.

“Early in the year, we were winning those tight one goal games. Down the stretch, we did not. We gave games away like we did today.”

Saturday’s loss became the latest example of a pattern that ultimately defined the season.

Mistakes at the worst time

McLellan pointed to a combination of factors that led to the collapse.

“At times it was competitiveness. At times it was mental mistakes. Errors you cannot even explain. It is a combination of both.”

Against the Devils, those issues showed up at the worst possible time.

With the season on the line, the margin for error disappeared.

Still searching for a way to close

The difference between competing and winning often comes down to finishing games.

Detroit did not do that consistently enough.

“Teams are going to make mistakes. They are going to give one up. But not two, and especially not with four minutes left in a game where we need the points.”

That distinction has been difficult for the Red Wings to master.

“We still have a long way to go there. A long way to go.”

A reflection of the bigger picture

For McLellan, the loss to New Jersey was not just an isolated result. It represented something larger.

“Tonight is a microcosm of where we are as an organization. We have to get better top to bottom and execute better.”

It was a blunt assessment, but one that reflects the reality of a team that has now missed the playoffs for a decade.

The reaction inside Hockeytown

As the final seconds ticked away and elimination became official, the reaction from the crowd was impossible to ignore.

McLellan did not dismiss it.

“This is Hockeytown. They want something to cheer about. That is not outside noise. That is inside noise. They pay to watch us and they are entitled to their opinion. We earned that.”

The frustration from the fan base matched what was felt inside the locker room.

Pressure that continues to build

With each passing year, the weight grows heavier.

McLellan acknowledged that the pressure is real and self created.

“We keep earning that pressure. You can accept it as a challenge or you can succumb to it and we have chosen the second one.”

It was one of the most revealing comments of the night and a clear indication of what must change.

Looking in the mirror

In the end, McLellan made sure the focus returned to accountability.

“Mixed emotions. Pissed off. Disappointed. And that is not just on the players. That is me looking in the mirror. It starts with me and our staff.”

The Red Wings season ended with a loss to the Devils.

What happens next will determine whether this moment becomes a turning point or just another chapter in a long stretch of frustration.