Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown Trolls George Pickens With New Clothing Line!

Amon-Ra St. Brown isn't just making waves on the field; he's also taking his talent for social media banter to the world of fashion. This week, the Detroit Lions wide receiver released a new line of merchandise featuring a cheeky nod to a jab thrown at him earlier this season by Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens.

The Backstory: Pickens' “Slot Merchant” Comment

The saga started back in mid-October, when Pickens made waves on FS1’s The Facility during an NFL receiver ranking discussion. The young Steelers star boldly placed himself in the “Top 5” receivers, but his comments about St. Brown immediately caught the public’s attention. Pickens described St. Brown as a “slot merchant” and implied that the Lions' offense inflated his numbers by feeding him passes from the slot position. To add fuel to the fire, Pickens insinuated that St. Brown’s stats were padded because of his role in the inside receiver position, rather than on the outside.

Amon-Ra’s St. Brown's Response: Merch with a Message

While Pickens may have thought the jab would fall by the wayside, St. Brown clearly hasn’t forgotten. To capitalize on the situation and turn it into something positive, he dropped a fresh line of “Slot Merchant” merchandise this week. The new collection features apparel that proudly wears the phrase Pickens used against him, with St. Brown’s own spin on it.

Detroit Lions Success and Pickens' Missed Playoffs

Now, with the playoffs on the horizon and his team at the top of the NFC, St. Brown is celebrating in style, using the “Slot Merchant” line to not only profit off Pickens' comments but also to highlight his personal and team success this season. His new line is sure to be a hit with fans who love seeing their star receiver stand tall and have the last word.

So, while Pickens may have taken aim at St. Brown earlier in the season, Amon-Ra’s latest move shows that he’s all about turning the tables and having the last laugh—both on and off the field.

