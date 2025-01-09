NFL Announces Contingency Plan for Rams vs. Vikings Wild Card Matchup

The NFL has prepared a contingency plan for the upcoming wild-card matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings, scheduled for Monday night. Due to the ongoing safety concerns surrounding wildfires in Los Angeles, the league announced that the game may need to be relocated if conditions worsen.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, the NFL reiterated that the safety of the Los Angeles community is their primary concern. “Our hearts are with Los Angeles and everyone affected by the fires,” the statement read. The NFL confirmed that the game is still planned to take place at SoFi Stadium, as scheduled. However, if the situation demands, the game could be moved to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Historical Context of Relocated NFL Playoff Games

This decision comes after careful consideration of the situation, as the league continues to monitor developments closely. Should the game be relocated, it would be the first time since 1936 that an NFL playoff game has been moved to a different venue. That year, a championship game between the Boston Redskins and the Green Bay Packers was relocated due to low ticket sales, with the Packers emerging victorious in the game.

The NFL remains in close contact with public officials, both teams, and the NFL Players Association to ensure the well-being of all involved as the playoffs move forward. As of now, the Rams vs. Vikings wild-card game is scheduled to go ahead as planned, with a contingency plan in place for any changes to the venue.