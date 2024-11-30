fb
Monday, December 2, 2024
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Confirms Devastating News for Lions’ Defensive Player

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed devastating news on Saturday regarding linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez. Speaking to the media, Campbell revealed that Rodriguez will miss the remainder of the 2024 season after suffering a knee injury during the team’s Thanksgiving Day win over the Chicago Bears.

Dan Campbell

Rodriguez, who had been a key contributor to the Lions' defense this season, left the game with the injury, and it was feared that it could be a serious setback. After undergoing further evaluation, Campbell confirmed the worst, announcing that Rodriguez would be sidelined for the rest of the year.

This injury marks a significant blow for the Lions’ defense, as Malcolm Rodriguez has been a reliable presence in the middle of the field, recording 43 tackles and two sacks this season. While the team has expressed confidence in their ability to adapt, losing a player like Rodriguez, who has consistently shown up in crucial situations, will undoubtedly be felt.

The Lions will now rely on other linebackers to step up in Rodriguez's absence as they continue their push for a playoff spot. Campbell’s focus remains on keeping the team focused and ensuring the defense maintains its high level of play despite this significant loss.

