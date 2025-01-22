fb
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsDan Orlovsky Responds to Thought of Becoming Detroit Lions Next OC
Detroit Lions

Dan Orlovsky Responds to Thought of Becoming Detroit Lions Next OC

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

Amid the Detroit Lions' ongoing search for a new offensive coordinator after Ben Johnson's departure, rumors have swirled that head coach Dan Campbell may have already reached out to former Lions quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky. Speculation is high regarding the possibility of Orlovsky joining the team in a coaching capacity, but the former QB has now responded to these whispers with a simple, yet telling gesture.

Dan Orlovsky

Dan Orlovsky Responds With Single Emoji

Orlovsky took to Twitter to reply to a tweet suggesting that Campbell should hire him as the next offensive coordinator for the Lions. With just a folded hands emoji, Orlovsky seemed to acknowledge the suggestion, sparking even more excitement among Lions fans about the potential for a return to Detroit — but this time as a coach.

Orlovsky, who is known for his in-depth football analysis on ESPN, played with the Lions from 2005 to 2008, including during the infamous 0-16 season. He shares a deep connection with Campbell, as they were both part of that challenging chapter in Lions history. With Orlovsky's insight into the team's culture, along with his impressive football knowledge, he could potentially offer a fresh perspective as the next offensive mind behind Detroit's high-powered offense.

While Orlovsky's reply on social media doesn’t confirm anything just yet, his response has certainly generated buzz around the possibility of him returning to Detroit in a new role.

Previous article
Did Dan Campbell Contact Dan Orlovsky About Coming to the Lions?
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Dan Richmond on Dan Campbell Defends Controversial Play Call vs. Commanders
Al Graham on Dan Campbell’s Wife Holly Shares Raw Heartbreak After Lions’ Playoff Loss
Tommy on Video Emerges Showing Detroit Lions ‘Fans’ Quitting on Their Team
Tommy on Rumor: Ben Johnson Notifies Detroit Lions of His Intentions for 2025 Season
Tommy on Fans React To Detroit Lions Shocking Loss To Washington Commanders
Tommy on Fans React To Detroit Lions Shocking Loss To Washington Commanders
Colleen Monroe on Open Letter To Governor Whitmer: Please Declare The Day After The Super Bowl a ‘No School Day’
Joe B on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
Rezia J Givens on Family Member of Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Killed In Florida
Randal W on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions