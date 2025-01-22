Dan Orlovsky Responds to Thought of Becoming Detroit Lions Next OC

Amid the Detroit Lions' ongoing search for a new offensive coordinator after Ben Johnson's departure, rumors have swirled that head coach Dan Campbell may have already reached out to former Lions quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky. Speculation is high regarding the possibility of Orlovsky joining the team in a coaching capacity, but the former QB has now responded to these whispers with a simple, yet telling gesture.

Dan Orlovsky Responds With Single Emoji

Orlovsky took to Twitter to reply to a tweet suggesting that Campbell should hire him as the next offensive coordinator for the Lions. With just a folded hands emoji, Orlovsky seemed to acknowledge the suggestion, sparking even more excitement among Lions fans about the potential for a return to Detroit — but this time as a coach.

🙏 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 22, 2025

Orlovsky, who is known for his in-depth football analysis on ESPN, played with the Lions from 2005 to 2008, including during the infamous 0-16 season. He shares a deep connection with Campbell, as they were both part of that challenging chapter in Lions history. With Orlovsky's insight into the team's culture, along with his impressive football knowledge, he could potentially offer a fresh perspective as the next offensive mind behind Detroit's high-powered offense.

While Orlovsky's reply on social media doesn’t confirm anything just yet, his response has certainly generated buzz around the possibility of him returning to Detroit in a new role.