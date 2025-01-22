fb
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Detroit Lions

Breaking: Aaron Glenn Lands Head-Coaching Gig

By W.G. Brady
In a major move for both the New York Jets and the coaching world, Aaron Glenn, the highly respected defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, is set to become the Jets' next head coach. According to multiple reports, Glenn's appointment marks the culmination of a process that saw the Jets pursuing top-tier coaching talent.

A Full-Circle Return to New York

Glenn, who spent eight of his 15 years as a player with the New York Jets, making two Pro Bowls during his tenure, has a deep connection to the organization. His return to New York is a full-circle moment for the former defensive back, who also began his post-playing career with the Jets in 2012 when he was hired as a scout.

Aaron Glenn's Stellar Coaching Journey

Glenn's coaching career took off after his time with the Jets, as he honed his skills in various roles with the Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, and eventually, the Detroit Lions. Serving as the Lions’ defensive coordinator since 2021, Glenn played a pivotal role in transforming Detroit's defense into one of the more formidable units in the NFC. His leadership and ability to develop talent earned him a strong reputation as one of the league’s top defensive minds.

Jets' Long-Term Vision

The Jets, who are looking to build a consistent winner, believe Glenn is the right leader to take the team to the next level. As head coach, Glenn will be tasked with turning around a franchise that has shown flashes of potential but has struggled to reach sustained success in recent years. Glenn's experience as both a player and coach will undoubtedly bring a wealth of knowledge and passion to the job.

Glenn, who interviewed for several head coaching positions last offseason, decided to return to Detroit for the 2024 season. Now, after another strong season with the Lions, he will be taking the reins in New York, where he is expected to begin assembling his coaching staff ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

As Glenn steps into this new chapter, Lions fans will undoubtedly be grateful for his contributions to the team’s growth, while the Jets are hopeful his leadership will usher in a new era of success.

Dan Orlovsky Responds to Thought of Becoming Detroit Lions Next OC
