David Montgomery Gives His Own Injury Update Following Win Over Colts

Following the Detroit Lions' 24-6 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, running back David Montgomery provided an update on the shoulder injury that forced him to leave the game.

Montgomery was having another strong performance, rushing for 37 yards on 8 carries, including a touchdown (he also had three catches for 36 yards), before he was forced to exit in the third quarter. He was seen heading to the locker room with his shoulder pads off, raising concerns that the injury could be serious. However, when asked by Colton Pouncey of The Athletic whether he could have returned to the game, Montgomery revealed that he was able to go back in if needed.

“I could've gone back in, but Coach Dan Campbell pulled me aside and said, ‘There’s bigger fish to fry,'” Montgomery explained. He added that he agreed with the decision to sit out for the rest of the game, acknowledging it was a smart move, especially with the team looking ahead to Thursday's Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Despite the injury scare, Montgomery’s confidence in his recovery is high, and he reassured fans that he’ll be ready for Thursday’s game. With a big win over the Colts and Montgomery's quick recovery, the Lions continue their push toward playoff contention.