David Montgomery Shows Love to Jahmyr Gibbs With Powerful Tattoo Tribute

Even after moving on from the Detroit Lions, the bond between David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs clearly hasn’t faded.

In fact, it just became permanent.

A Tribute to “Sonic and Knuckles”

Montgomery recently showed off a new tattoo, and Lions fans immediately knew what it meant.

The artwork features Knuckles, the perfect nod to his former backfield partnership with Gibbs, famously known as “Sonic and Knuckles.”

Gibbs = Sonic

Montgomery = Knuckles

It was one of the most electric nicknames in the NFL, and now it’s literally part of Montgomery forever.

This wasn’t just a nickname.

It was a connection.

During their time together in Detroit, Montgomery and Gibbs formed one of the league’s most dangerous backfields, blending power and speed in a way that made defenses miserable.

But beyond that, they built a real friendship.

Montgomery has referred to Gibbs as his best friend, and this tattoo makes that crystal clear.

Lions Fans Feel This One

If you’re a Lions fan, this hits.

The “Sonic and Knuckles” era may be over, but moments like this remind everyone just how special it was.

This wasn’t just production.

It was chemistry. It was energy. It was fun.

Final Thoughts

The NFL is a business.

Players move on. Rosters change.

But relationships like this don’t disappear.

David Montgomery didn’t just leave Detroit with stats, he left with a bond strong enough to ink on his skin forever.