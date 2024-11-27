Detroit Lions Announce Thanksgiving Day Anthem Performer

This Thanksgiving, the Detroit Lions are excited to welcome world-renowned saxophonist Mike Phillips to perform the national anthem at Ford Field. Phillips, one of the most electrifying instrumentalists of today, is the first musician ever signed by Michael Jordan to the Nike Jordan Brand, home of the iconic Air Jordan.

Not only is Mike Phillips a celebrated soloist, but he is also the only musician in the world to have recorded and toured with the legendary “Big Three” of American soul and pop music: Michael Jackson, Prince, and Stevie Wonder. As a member of their bands and featured soloist, Phillips has contributed to the musical legacies of these global icons.

Fans can look forward to an unforgettable performance as Phillips brings his incredible talent to the stage while the Lions aim to improve to 11-1 on the season.