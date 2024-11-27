fb
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions Announce Thanksgiving Day Anthem Performer
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Announce Thanksgiving Day Anthem Performer

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
33

This Thanksgiving, the Detroit Lions are excited to welcome world-renowned saxophonist Mike Phillips to perform the national anthem at Ford Field. Phillips, one of the most electrifying instrumentalists of today, is the first musician ever signed by Michael Jordan to the Nike Jordan Brand, home of the iconic Air Jordan.

Not only is Mike Phillips a celebrated soloist, but he is also the only musician in the world to have recorded and toured with the legendary “Big Three” of American soul and pop music: Michael Jackson, Prince, and Stevie Wonder. As a member of their bands and featured soloist, Phillips has contributed to the musical legacies of these global icons.

Fans can look forward to an unforgettable performance as Phillips brings his incredible talent to the stage while the Lions aim to improve to 11-1 on the season.

Previous article
Jameson Williams Breaks Silence on Gun Investigation: ‘I’m Past It’
Next article
Jared Goff Reveals How One 2022 Meeting With Dan Campbell Saved Him
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Lesia on Dan Campbell Unintentionally Disrespects Anthony Richardson, Colts’ Offense
Paul Gedeist on Jameson Williams Breaks Silence on Gun Investigation: ‘I’m Past It’
Bob Bills on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
Kathy Ke r o on Detroit Lions Will Have New Punt Returner vs. Chicago Bears
James on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Erikwood on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Mark Carroll on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
Ray on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
Steve on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
Steve on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions