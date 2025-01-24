fb
Friday, January 24, 2025
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Begin Contract Talks With Key Starter

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions are taking a proactive approach as they enter the offseason, beginning contract discussions with right guard Kevin Zeitler. The veteran lineman was one of the team's most significant free-agent signings last offseason and played an important role in keeping the offensive line strong.

Detroit Lions Kevin Zeitler

Brad Holmes Praises Kevin Zeitler’s Performance

Lions general manager Brad Holmes praised Zeitler's contributions, noting how the experienced guard adjusted well to the Lions' new system. “I thought Zeitler did a good job this year,” Holmes said. “It’s different when you’re changing completely different schemes and kind of early on, he kind of had to get used to how we were doing things, but once he got adjusted into that, I thought he did a really good job.”

Looking Ahead: What Does Zeitler’s Future Hold?

As Zeitler heads into free agency, questions linger about his future, especially as he enters Year 14 of his NFL career. Holmes acknowledged that discussions about the guard’s future are already underway, but there's no indication of a final decision just yet.

“A player of that age, you’ve just got to have conversations with him,” Holmes added. “We had conversations on exit day and then we’ll just continue to have dialog and just kind of see where it goes.”

Kevin Zeitler comments

Stability or Change for the Offensive Line?

As the Lions work to solidify their roster for the future, Zeitler's return could prove valuable to maintaining the offensive line's stability, but the team will need to weigh his age and long-term prospects as they continue their discussions.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
