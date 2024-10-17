Detroit Lions Could Be Down A Key Starter Vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions might be missing a crucial part of their defense heading into a pivotal NFC North clash against the Minnesota Vikings. According to Colton Pouncy of The Athletic, starting cornerback Carlton Davis III has missed two consecutive practices this week due to a quad injury, raising concerns about his availability for Sunday’s matchup.

Frank Ragnow, Kevin Zeitler and Dan Skipper were back at practice. Still no Carlton Davis. — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) October 17, 2024

Davis's absence could not come at a worse time for the Lions. The team is preparing to face Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, a player Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn recently called the best receiver in the world. Stopping Jefferson will be a tall order, and without Davis, the Lions' task becomes even more challenging.

Head coach Dan Campbell shared some optimism earlier in the week, suggesting that Davis might still suit up for the game. However, missing the first two days of practice is generally not a promising sign for a player’s availability on game day.

If Davis is unable to play, the Lions will need to rely on their depth at the cornerback position to step up against a dangerous Vikings offense. As Sunday approaches, Lions fans will be anxiously awaiting updates on whether one of their top defenders will be able to suit up in this crucial divisional showdown.