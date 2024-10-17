fb
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Detroit Lions

Ben Johnson Reveals Secret Behind Lions’ Unpredictable Offense

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions’ offense has become one of the most unpredictable units in the NFL, and that’s by design, according to offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Known for his creativity and willingness to dial up trick plays, Johnson recently spoke to the media about his offensive philosophy and why it keeps opposing defenses constantly guessing.

When asked whether he runs too many trick plays, especially when a game is already in hand, Johnson was quick to explain that his playbook runs deep, and every play—no matter how unconventional—has been meticulously prepared for.

Ben Johnson

Ben Johnson Says “The Well Is Deep”

Johnson mentioned that the Lions' playbook has a vast selection of trick plays that take extensive preparation and demand precise execution from the players. He emphasized that it’s not just about having fun with creative plays but about creating an offensive system that’s difficult for opposing defenses to predict.

“The well is deep,” Johnson explained as quoted by Erick Woodyard. “We spend a lot of time preparing these plays, and we’re demanding of our players to execute them perfectly when their number is called.”

This meticulous planning and practice give the Lions an edge when calling trick plays, especially in high-pressure situations. Detroit’s ability to execute at a high level has led to some memorable moments this season, such as their recent double reverse flea flicker for a long touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys.

Unpredictability is Key

Johnson also touched on why his offense is so hard to anticipate. One of his primary goals is to avoid running the same play twice, even if it’s been successful in the past. By constantly switching things up, opposing defenses have no chance to settle into a rhythm or figure out the Lions’ tendencies.

“We can run a million different types of plays,” Johnson said. “With that, I don’t like to run the same one twice.”

This philosophy keeps defenses on their heels, unsure of what’s coming next. It’s one reason why the Lions have emerged as one of the most exciting offenses in the NFL, with explosive plays coming from all over the field, whether it’s a deep pass, a creative trick play, or an unexpected shift in formation.

Jameson Williams

A Recipe for Success

Johnson’s approach to offense has turned the Lions into a serious contender, with quarterback Jared Goff flourishing in a system that promotes unpredictability and creativity. The Lions' explosive offense has been key in their strong start to the season, and with Johnson pulling the strings, it’s clear that no defense will ever truly know what to expect.

Opposing teams can prepare all they want, but as Johnson pointed out, with so many plays at their disposal, the Lions are ready to pull out just about anything when the time comes. And if recent performances are anything to go by, Johnson’s philosophy of never running the same play twice is working to perfection.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
