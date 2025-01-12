fb
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Divisional Round Opponent Revealed

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
*This article will be updated throughout the Wild Card Round until we officially know the Detroit Lions' Divisional Round opponent.

Following their 15-2 regular season, the Detroit Lions not only clinched the NFC North, but they also earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Because of that, the Lions are currently enjoying a bye week, while the other six NFC teams who qualified for the 2024 NFL Playoffs are forced to battle it out in the Wild Card round.

Wild Card Round Schedule

Here is the Wild Card Round schedule for the NFC:

Sunday, January 12, 2025

  • (7) Packers at (2) Eagles – 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX)
  • (6) Commanders at (3) Bucs – 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)

Monday, January 13, 2025

  • (5) Vikings at (4) Rams – 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)

Who Will The Detroit Lions Play In The Divisional Round?

Heading into the playoffs, the Lions knew they would take on the lowest remaining seed following the conclusion of the Wild Card Round. That means the Lions could learn their Divisional Round opponent as soon as Sunday evening (if the Packers beat the Eagles) or as late as Monday night if the Packers and Commanders both lose on Sunday. If both the Packers and Commanders lose on Sunday, the Lions would host the winner of the Vikings and Rams on Monday night.

Make sure to click back to this page for score updates as they are needed until we know who the Lions will host next weekend in the Divisional Round.

CURRENT SCORES

Sunday, January 12, 2025

  • (7) Packers at (2) Eagles (FOX) *Eagles lead 16-3 in the 3rd Quarter
  • (6) Commanders at (3) Bucs – 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)

Monday, January 13, 2025

(5) Vikings at (4) Rams – 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)

