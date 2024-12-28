fb
Saturday, December 28, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions Sign LB and DB Ahead of Week 17 Showdown vs....
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Sign LB and DB Ahead of Week 17 Showdown vs. 49ers

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

As the Detroit Lions gear up for their highly anticipated Week 17 Monday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, the team has made several roster moves to bolster their depth heading into the critical game.

Dan Campbell Isaiah Thomas Ike Boettger Detroit Lions Biggest Trade Jake Bates

Morice Norris Promoted to Active Roster

The Lions have signed defensive back Morice Norris from the practice squad to the active roster. Norris, who has been with the team since the offseason, adds depth to the secondary as the Lions face off against a formidable 49ers offense. With key injuries and personnel changes throughout the season, Norris's promotion comes at a critical time, especially with the Lions' No. 1 seed in the NFC on the line.

Norris will likely provide some much-needed versatility in the defensive backfield, as he’s shown promise during his time on the practice squad and could contribute to special teams as well.

Kwon Alexander Added to the Practice Squad

In addition to promoting Norris, the Lions have re-signed linebacker Kwon Alexander to the practice squad. Alexander, who brings veteran experience and leadership, will add depth to the linebacker corps. The Lions are in need of all the talent they can muster as they prepare for the 49ers' potent offensive attack, and Alexander could be an asset both on the field and in the locker room. With significant experience in both starting and rotational roles, Alexander's presence on the practice squad gives Detroit additional flexibility should they need to elevate him for the postseason run.

Detroit Lions

What It Means for the Lions

As the Lions look to continue their strong push towards the playoffs, these roster moves give them added depth and flexibility. Head coach Dan Campbell has always emphasized the importance of competition and adaptability, and these signings further highlight the Lions’ commitment to improving their roster as they approach a critical stretch of the season.

With both the NFC North title and a potential No. 1 seed in the NFC at stake, Detroit is making every move possible to ensure they're ready for the challenge.

Stay tuned for more updates as the Lions prepare for Monday’s game against the 49ers.

Previous article
Detroit Tigers Newcomer Gleyber Torres Reveals What He Brings to the Table
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

theCreedfather on Dan Campbell Fires Back at Criticism Over Lions’ Using Stumblebum Trick Play Against Bears
Les on Detroit Lions Waive Defensive Lineman Following Win Over Bears
Bryan R. Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Bryan R Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Baruch on Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Point Spread Revealed
schatzi on Remembering Rickey Henderson, The Stolen Base King of Baseball
falcon on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Victor on Dan Campbell Has Passionate Message for Detroit Lions Fans Who Have Doubts About Super Bowl
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions