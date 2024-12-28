Detroit Lions Sign LB and DB Ahead of Week 17 Showdown vs. 49ers

As the Detroit Lions gear up for their highly anticipated Week 17 Monday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, the team has made several roster moves to bolster their depth heading into the critical game.

Morice Norris Promoted to Active Roster

The Lions have signed defensive back Morice Norris from the practice squad to the active roster. Norris, who has been with the team since the offseason, adds depth to the secondary as the Lions face off against a formidable 49ers offense. With key injuries and personnel changes throughout the season, Norris's promotion comes at a critical time, especially with the Lions' No. 1 seed in the NFC on the line.

Norris will likely provide some much-needed versatility in the defensive backfield, as he’s shown promise during his time on the practice squad and could contribute to special teams as well.

Kwon Alexander Added to the Practice Squad

In addition to promoting Norris, the Lions have re-signed linebacker Kwon Alexander to the practice squad. Alexander, who brings veteran experience and leadership, will add depth to the linebacker corps. The Lions are in need of all the talent they can muster as they prepare for the 49ers' potent offensive attack, and Alexander could be an asset both on the field and in the locker room. With significant experience in both starting and rotational roles, Alexander's presence on the practice squad gives Detroit additional flexibility should they need to elevate him for the postseason run.

What It Means for the Lions

As the Lions look to continue their strong push towards the playoffs, these roster moves give them added depth and flexibility. Head coach Dan Campbell has always emphasized the importance of competition and adaptability, and these signings further highlight the Lions’ commitment to improving their roster as they approach a critical stretch of the season.

With both the NFC North title and a potential No. 1 seed in the NFC at stake, Detroit is making every move possible to ensure they're ready for the challenge.

Stay tuned for more updates as the Lions prepare for Monday’s game against the 49ers.