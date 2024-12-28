fb
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers Newcomer Gleyber Torres Reveals What He Brings to the Table

W.G. Brady
Gleyber Torres, the newest addition to the Detroit Tigers, is excited about the future with his new team. The veteran second baseman, who has spent his career with the New York Yankees, was recently signed by the Tigers. During his introductory presser, Torres expressed his enthusiasm about joining a team that he feels is headed in the right direction.

“I tried to find the right place to play one year. I got a few opportunities with other teams, but the young team in Detroit, the group looks like family,” Torres shared. “How they played in the second half of the season is what's really impressive. I'm really excited.”

Gleyber Torres

Gleyber Torres Commitment to Team Success

Torres brings not only skill to the Tigers but also experience that he is eager to share with the team’s younger players. Despite not making bold predictions about individual achievements, Torres made it clear that his focus is on the team's collective success. “I'm going to give my 100% to my team, try to help the younger players with my experience and try to win as a team,” Torres said.

While Torres joked about not predicting a .400 batting average for the upcoming season, his commitment to the team’s success is evident. “I'm not going to say I'll hit .400 next year. I'm just going to play the best I can to help the team get back to the playoffs again.”

Detroit Tigers Dan Dickerson

A Strong Addition to the Tigers' Roster

Torres’s signing is a welcome addition to a Detroit Tigers squad that showed significant improvement in the second half of the 2024 season. With his leadership and experience, Torres hopes to contribute both on and off the field as the Tigers aim to build on their recent progress and reach new heights.

As the 2025 season approaches, fans can expect Torres to be an important piece of the Tigers' plans for the future. With his dedication and experience, he could play a key role in the team's push for a return to the playoffs. Torres’s drive and excitement to be part of the Tigers family are exactly what the team needs as they continue their rebuilding process.

