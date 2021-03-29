Detroit Lions trade No. 7 overall pick to New England Patriots, land extra picks in recent 2021 Mock Draft

Sharing is caring!

Following a couple of trades at the top of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday, it seems like the Detroit Lions‘ chances of trading down in the 1st Round just got more difficult.

But, according to a recent 5-round Mock Draft put together by Chris Burke and Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic, the Lions manage to trade the No. 7 overall pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for the No. 15, No. 46, and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Following the trade, Burke and Baumgardner agreed the Lions will select OT Christian Darrisaw out of Virginia Tech with the No. 15 overall pick.

With their extra pick from the Patriots (No. 46 overall), the Lions snag DT Levi Onwuzurike out of Washington.

The full mock draft is listed below. Would you be happy if the Lions pulled off this trade?

