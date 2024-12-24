Did Brandon Joseph Get Cut Because Of Arrest? Dan Campbell Weighs In

On Monday, following the Detroit Lions' 34-17 victory over the Chicago Bears, head coach Dan Campbell addressed the team's decision to release safety Brandon Joseph. Many fans and reporters have been wondering if Joseph's recent off-field incident played a role in his release.

Joseph, who was waived by the Lions on Saturday, was taken into police custody in Dearborn Heights earlier that day for suspicion of operating under the influence. On Monday, Campbell was asked to comment on the factors that led to Joseph's departure from the team.

Dan Campbell's Explanation on Brandon Joseph

Campbell explained that Brandon Joseph’s release was due to a combination of factors, including a roster crunch and the off-field incident. When pressed about the decision, Campbell described the situation as “the perfect storm,” referring to the challenges of managing a team while dealing with limited roster spots.

Prior to Sunday's game against the Bears, the Lions activated S Ifeatu Melifonwu off the injured reserve list, which made letting Joseph go an easy decision.

Dan Campbell said Brandon Joseph's release was "the perfect storm" combination of roster crunch and the off-field incident. Said he felt like he had to make that move. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 23, 2024

The Roster Crunch

The Lions, as Dan Campbell pointed out, have faced roster challenges throughout the season, and with the team in the midst of playoff contention, every decision is crucial. Brandon Joseph’s release, according to Campbell, was not just about his off-field issue but also about the Lions’ need to make tough choices as they prepare for their upcoming games.