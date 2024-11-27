Former Detroit Lions LB James Houston Finds New Home

James Houston, the former Detroit Lions linebacker and edge rusher, has found a new team just days after his departure from Detroit. The 25-year-old, who recorded an impressive eight sacks in his rookie season with the Lions in 2022, has been claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns, as reported by Ian Rapoport.

Former #Lions pass-rusher James Houston was claimed by the #Browns, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2024

Houston was waived by the Lions earlier this week, making him available to any team in need of an edge rusher. The Browns, who recently traded Za'Darius Smith to the Lions, quickly moved to claim Houston, adding him to their defensive line rotation. With Houston still under contract through 2025 as a restricted free agent, the Browns are now in a position to control his future while giving him an opportunity to contribute on their defense.

A Strong Rookie Season for Houston

In 2022, Houston showed flashes of promise as a rookie. The former Jackson State standout made an immediate impact with his pass-rushing ability, registering eight sacks despite limited playing time. Houston’s motor and ability to generate pressure off the edge made him a fan favorite in Detroit, and many were excited about his potential as part of the team’s future defensive plans.

However, after the Lions bolstered their defense with the acquisition of Za'Darius Smith from the Browns, it became clear that Houston would no longer have a prominent role in Detroit’s defense. This led to his waiver release and, ultimately, his new opportunity in Cleveland.

Houston Looks to Make an Impact in Cleveland

With the Browns in need of depth on the edge, Houston will now look to make an impact in the AFC North. He joins a defense that has been solid in recent years, and his pass-rushing ability could provide the Browns with another dynamic weapon to use in their defensive schemes.

For Houston, this move represents a fresh start and a chance to prove himself as a key contributor on a new team. While his time with the Lions may have been short, his potential remains high, and he will now look to build on the strong foundation he established in 2022.

Looking Ahead

As Houston joins the Browns, Lions fans will continue to watch his development closely. Though he’s no longer in Detroit, many are still rooting for his success in Cleveland. With his talent and determination, Houston has the opportunity to carve out a strong role with his new team and make a significant impact on their defense for years to come.