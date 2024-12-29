How the Detroit Lions Could Land 6 Additional Third-Round Draft Picks

As the Detroit Lions prepare for the 2024 season’s stretch run, the team could be in a position to add a significant number of draft picks to their stockpile. Detroit's coaching staff and front office is drawing attention from other NFL teams, and with it, the potential for compensatory third-round picks.

Aaron Glenn’s Potential Head Coaching Opportunity

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has been mentioned as a strong candidate for head coaching positions around the league. If Glenn is hired as a head coach following the 2024 season, the Lions would be awarded a compensatory third-round pick in the 2025 and 2026 NFL Drafts. This is due to the NFL’s Diverse Rewards Policy, which was enacted in 2020 to encourage teams to develop and promote diverse candidates into top positions.

The policy states that if a club’s employee is hired as a Primary Football Executive or Head Coach by another team, the original team will receive a compensatory draft pick in the third round for each of the next two drafts. If the Lions lose Glenn to a head coaching job, they will net an additional two picks.

Ray Agnew Could Bring Even More Picks

But the Lions' potential for draft picks doesn't stop with Glenn. Assistant General Manager Ray Agnew has also been named as a potential candidate for a general manager position in the coming offseason. Should Agnew be hired as a GM, the Lions would also receive a compensatory third-round pick in the 2025 and 2026 drafts.

The Big Prize: SIX Compensatory Picks

Here’s where it gets even more interesting. According to the NFL’s Diverse Rewards Policy, if TWO minority candidates from the same team are hired as a Primary Football Executive or Head Coach of different teams, the original team would receive two compensatory third-round picks in each of the next three drafts. This means if both Aaron Glenn AND Ray Agnew land new jobs during the upcoming offseason, the Lions could walk away with a total of SIX compensatory third-round picks—two in 2025, two in 2026, and two in 2027.

A Potential Windfall for Detroit Lions

For a team like the Detroit Lions, who are already building momentum under head coach Dan Campbell, acquiring six additional third-round picks would provide an invaluable opportunity to continue strengthening their roster. This could be a pivotal advantage as the team builds toward a potential playoff run and looks to secure long-term success.

With the potential to add so many high-value picks, the Lions’ future looks even brighter.