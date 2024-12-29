fb
Sunday, December 29, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsHow the Detroit Lions Could Land 6 Additional Third-Round Draft Picks
Detroit Lions

How the Detroit Lions Could Land 6 Additional Third-Round Draft Picks

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

As the Detroit Lions prepare for the 2024 season’s stretch run, the team could be in a position to add a significant number of draft picks to their stockpile. Detroit's coaching staff and front office is drawing attention from other NFL teams, and with it, the potential for compensatory third-round picks.

Detroit Lions

Aaron Glenn’s Potential Head Coaching Opportunity

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has been mentioned as a strong candidate for head coaching positions around the league. If Glenn is hired as a head coach following the 2024 season, the Lions would be awarded a compensatory third-round pick in the 2025 and 2026 NFL Drafts. This is due to the NFL’s Diverse Rewards Policy, which was enacted in 2020 to encourage teams to develop and promote diverse candidates into top positions.

The policy states that if a club’s employee is hired as a Primary Football Executive or Head Coach by another team, the original team will receive a compensatory draft pick in the third round for each of the next two drafts. If the Lions lose Glenn to a head coaching job, they will net an additional two picks.

Aaron Glenn

Ray Agnew Could Bring Even More Picks

But the Lions' potential for draft picks doesn't stop with Glenn. Assistant General Manager Ray Agnew has also been named as a potential candidate for a general manager position in the coming offseason. Should Agnew be hired as a GM, the Lions would also receive a compensatory third-round pick in the 2025 and 2026 drafts.

The Big Prize: SIX Compensatory Picks

Here’s where it gets even more interesting. According to the NFL’s Diverse Rewards Policy, if TWO minority candidates from the same team are hired as a Primary Football Executive or Head Coach of different teams, the original team would receive two compensatory third-round picks in each of the next three drafts. This means if both Aaron Glenn AND Ray Agnew land new jobs during the upcoming offseason, the Lions could walk away with a total of SIX compensatory third-round picks—two in 2025, two in 2026, and two in 2027.

Detroit Lions Draft

A Potential Windfall for Detroit Lions

For a team like the Detroit Lions, who are already building momentum under head coach Dan Campbell, acquiring six additional third-round picks would provide an invaluable opportunity to continue strengthening their roster. This could be a pivotal advantage as the team builds toward a potential playoff run and looks to secure long-term success.

With the potential to add so many high-value picks, the Lions’ future looks even brighter.

Previous article
NFL Insiders Report Latest on Lions Coordinators Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Karly Davidson on Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown Call Out Jameson Williams Following Absurd Comment
theCreedfather on Dan Campbell Fires Back at Criticism Over Lions’ Using Stumblebum Trick Play Against Bears
Les on Detroit Lions Waive Defensive Lineman Following Win Over Bears
Bryan R. Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Bryan R Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Baruch on Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Point Spread Revealed
schatzi on Remembering Rickey Henderson, The Stolen Base King of Baseball
falcon on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Victor on Dan Campbell Has Passionate Message for Detroit Lions Fans Who Have Doubts About Super Bowl
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions