Wednesday, December 25, 2024
How Za'Darius Smith Can Earn Hefty Bonus From Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

How Za’Darius Smith Can Earn Hefty Bonus From Detroit Lions

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
As the Detroit Lions continue their push for the playoffs, there’s another player with significant incentives on the line: Za'Darius Smith. According to Ben Baby of ESPN, the veteran pass rusher has a chance to earn a hefty bonus depending on his performance in the final games of the regular season.

Smith’s Sacking Incentives

Smith, who has been an important part of the Lions' defensive line, is just two sacks away from earning a $250,000 bonus. This is a key milestone in his contract, and with just a few games left in the regular season, Smith will be looking to rack up those sacks and boost his earnings.

However, the incentive doesn’t stop there. If Smith manages to notch four more sacks by the end of the season, his bonus could rise to an impressive $500,000. With his ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks, Smith could very well meet this goal as the Lions prepare for critical matchups in the final two weeks of the regular season.

As noted by Baby, Smith has already earned an additional $250,000 for the Lions' clinching a playoff berth.

Smith’s Impact on the Lions

With the Lions aiming for the NFC North title and a potential No. 1 seed in the playoffs, Smith’s contribution to the defense will be pivotal. Not only will his performance help the Lions secure a higher playoff seed, but his pursuit of these incentives also adds an extra layer of excitement to the final stretch of the season.

As Detroit prepares for its upcoming matchups, Smith will be looking to finish the season strong and secure his well-earned bonuses—making the final games even more thrilling for both him and Lions fans.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.
