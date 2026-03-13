Everything Isiah Pacheco Said At His Introductory Press Conference With Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions officially introduced running back Isiah Pacheco to the media, and the two-time Super Bowl champion delivered an energetic and passionate message.

Pacheco spoke about why he chose Detroit, his recovery from injury, his first conversation with Dan Campbell, and the mentality he plans to bring to the Lions locker room.

Below are all of Pacheco’s quotes from the press conference, organized by topic for easy reading.

*Note: quotes cleaned up for clarity and profanity

Why Isiah Pacheco Chose the Detroit Lions

“It was a great opportunity. My agent and I sat down and talked about the position we were in through the run of the stretch. It’s been on a wave, but knowing the mentality and the aggression I bring, finding who I’m going to play for next that could accommodate that. The coach and the staff here, the Ford family — they believed in me and gave me the opportunity to give 110% here, and I’m going to show you all that the real No. 10 is back.”

On Joining Jahmyr Gibbs and the Lions’ Backfield

“Jahmyr is a hell of a player. Hats off to him and the guys. They’ve been putting in work here for a couple years now. From the outside looking in, it’s just a hell of a group. Whatever I can do to contribute to the team, it’s going to happen. Whether it’s running the ball, wherever it’s at, it don’t matter where I’m at on the field — cheering the guys on, bringing excitement to the team, bringing leadership and accountability.”

“I’m a two-time champ, but I’m not satisfied. That’s something I’m not satisfied with. I’m more hungry than I ever was, and I’m ready to get to work.”

On Recovering From Injury

“It was definitely a crazy experience going through that. I never broke a bone like that before to that extreme. But it was definitely a major comeback and just having the mindset of winning a day every day coming into the building — winning the day to get back next to the guys.”

“When you’re injured, you’re out of the building. Just being around the guys and showing them that I’m there. So when I did step back foot on the field, it wasn’t like I was missing.”

“Yes, it can slow you down, but having that mentality of a dog and staying unsatisfied is important when it comes to this because you can get really comfortable with the circumstances.”

“For me, just being unsatisfied and getting back to it with Sonic — they can call me Taz. I’m going to go crazy. I’m going to spin, jump, whatever I can do to get the first down to complement Jahmyr. We’re fast, we’ve got speed, and they can’t sleep on it.”

What Winning Super Bowls Taught Him

“Coming in from day one, setting a standard. That’s the main thing — coming in here and setting a standard and accountability.”

“You’ve got guys that work different around the building. Me, I’m going to set a standard coming in 110%. That’s important when you’ve got someone new coming into the building.”

“Players observe. When I was on another team and saw players come in, we observed them as players. That’s how you figure out who you’re going to go to war with.”

“For me, it’s about setting the first and best impression. I’m hungry and I want to win it here — not anywhere else.”

On Being Motivated by Doubters

“Absolutely. I’ve been through adversity my whole life. Adding fuel to the fire helps me win the day.”

“Today was a roller coaster, but the staff showed me around the building. I’m very blessed and thankful to have them in my corner.”

“It made it easier for me to come in here today and get ready. The most important thing is finding that mentality in every player — that DNA to win.”

His First Conversation With Dan Campbell

“Our first conversation, I was screaming on the phone: ‘Let’s go! I’m ready to go. Put me in.’”

“He said, ‘Oh yeah, Pacheco. What number are you going with? Are you going with 10?’”

“I said, ‘Let’s go. I’m on my way. I’m coming home.’”

“There were a lot of teams interested. I had eight opportunities to go to different teams. Kansas City was one of them. But once they made that move, I knew I had to open the door somewhere else. This was the first place I thought of.”

“My father’s a Leo. He’s a lion. So we’re going far, baby.”

On His Violent Running Style

“That violent rushing style comes from being unsatisfied.”

“When you go out on the field, you never know when your last play will be. Making that play for your teammate shows them that you care about them.”

“When you’ve got a wide receiver blocking down the field for you, you love that as a running back. When you get the opportunity to block for him, you’re going to finish everything to help him get positive yardage.”

“It comes with the mentality of being accountable to each other.”

“Football is my art. I love it. I bleed it.”

“I would die for this game. It sounds crazy, but I love it that much.”

“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else besides here today with this new family.”

“We’ve got something to prove and we’re going to write the story.”

Players He Already Knows on the Lions

“One of the guys signed today was Christian Izien, who was one of my former teammates at Rutgers.”

“Kerby Joseph, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown — and Jared Goff texted me.”

“He said, ‘Hey brother, I’m glad to have you a part of the team. I can’t wait to get to work.’”

“I said let’s do it. Let’s set the standard day one. I’m excited to get to work with you.”

“I can’t wait to block my ass off for him.”

“The offensive line will show what type of player I am. It starts at practice first.” Proving “The Real No. 10” Is Back

“Through opportunities, you make the best of them. I can only control what I control.”

“If I’m getting 100 carries, I’m getting 100. If I’m getting 20, I’m getting 20.”

“I keep the same mentality every day in the building.”

“Whether I was starting or not, if my name was on that board I was in those leadership meetings on time.”

“It’s about setting the standard in the room for the younger guys.”

On the Lions Being Close to a Championship

“Watching from afar, they’re very close.”

“I want to be someone they can count on — someone they can look left and right at and know I’ve got their back.”

“That’s the type of player I am.”

“We’re going to win together. That’s what it’s all about.”

His First Impression of the Lions Offensive Line

“They’ve got some big boys on that line.”

“Every time I saw that offensive line I was sitting back like they’re all like seven feet tall.”

“As a younger player, being around guys like that, you realize how special they are.”

“I’m still growing and willing to learn. I’m all ears.”

On His Time in Kansas City

“I love every single one of those coaches and players in that building.”

“Everyone treated me the way you want to be treated in a building. That’s what brotherhood is about.”

“Whatever you do, do it 100%.”

“When you’re accountable, you can bring the whole team with you.”

On His Pass Blocking Mindset

“It’s something I built in college.”

“I played quarterback in high school, so blocking wasn’t something I was used to.”

“When I got to college, the biggest part of my game I had to build was blocking.”

“I had to figure out a way to get down there, put my chin under someone’s chin strap and hold him up.”

“Every camp you get better and better.”

“Iron sharpens iron — that’s where the magic happens.”

On Playing Quarterback in High School

“I was a running throwing quarterback.”

“I rushed for over 1,000 yards that season.”

“I only had about 500 passing yards.”

“My high school coach always told me, ‘Be smart. Run out of bounds. You don’t need to take those extra hits.’”

“But I always wanted to crush somebody.”