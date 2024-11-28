Jeff Daniels Sings About Helping End the Curse of Bobby Layne [Video]

If you missed Jeff Daniels on Lions Gameday Live this morning, you're in luck! The legendary actor performed a song about his crucial role in helping to end the infamous “Curse of Bobby Layne” that has plagued the Detroit Lions for decades. Back in October of 2022, it was Daniels, along with NFL legend Peyton Manning, who exorcised the curse in a memorable ceremony. Since then, the Lions have experienced a remarkable turnaround, winning the NFC North and advancing all the way to the NFC Championship Game following the 2023 season.

Fast forward to 2024, and the Lions are 10-1, sitting atop the NFC and emerging as the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl. Daniels’ heartfelt performance today was a celebration of that transformation, and a reminder of how far the team has come since breaking free from the curse.

Check out the full video of Daniels’ performance and enjoy his tribute to the Lions' historic journey. Go Lions!