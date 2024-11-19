Latest Benching Further Proves Why Brad Holmes Is A Genius

In one of the most significant offseason decisions, Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes made a move that has already paid off in spades—letting starting guard Jonah Jackson walk and instead signing veteran Kevin Zeitler. As it turns out, that decision looks even more brilliant now as Jackson, who signed a lucrative three-year, $51 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams, has already found himself benched for poor performance.

Brad Holmes' Savvy Decision to Let Jackson Walk

Holmes, widely regarded as one of the brightest minds in the NFL, made the tough decision to part ways with Jackson after the 2023 season, despite Jackson being a key starter for the Lions. Instead of matching the Rams’ massive offer for Jackson, Holmes chose a more cost-effective solution by signing Zeitler on a one-year, $6 million deal. This move has proven to be a better fit for the team’s offensive line, adding depth and stability to the unit without the hefty price tag that Jackson commanded in Los Angeles.

Zeitler’s Impact on the Lions

Zeitler, who brought a wealth of experience from his time with the Baltimore Ravens, has proven to be a rock for Detroit's offensive line. His ability to block effectively in both the run and pass game has been pivotal in giving Jared Goff the time he needs to operate the offense. Under Zeitler's protection, the Lions have been able to maintain one of the most potent offenses in the league.

This move, in hindsight, has not only saved the Lions significant cap space but has also worked wonders for team chemistry and performance. Zeitler’s consistency has allowed the Lions' offense to thrive and continues to be a key factor in the team’s successful season.

Jackson's Struggles in Los Angeles

Meanwhile, Jackson, who signed a massive three-year, $51 million contract with the Rams, has found himself benched for poor performance. The Rams, now stuck with Jackson’s hefty price tag, have struggled to see the same level of performance that made him a starting guard in Detroit. His struggles have led to his demotion, which in turn makes Holmes' decision to move on from Jackson even more justified. The Rams are now paying the price for their big-money gamble, while the Lions are reaping the benefits of a more affordable and productive option in Zeitler.

A Reminder of Brad Holmes’ Genius

This move is yet another example of Brad Holmes’ brilliance in roster-building. Holmes has demonstrated time and again his ability to identify talent, make tough decisions, and add value to the team without overpaying. His strategic moves have transformed the Lions into one of the most well-rounded teams in the NFL, and with a solid foundation, the Lions are now poised to make a run at the Super Bowl.

With a roster full of homegrown talent and a few calculated free-agent signings, Holmes has constructed a team that is on a mission in 2024. The Lions, currently 9-1, are on track to win their second-straight NFC North title, and much of that success is due to Holmes' strategic vision and ability to make tough decisions like letting Jackson walk.

The Future of the Detroit Lions

Brad Holmes continues to prove that his decisions have been pivotal in shaping the Lions’ success. As Jackson’s struggles in Los Angeles highlight the wisdom of Holmes' move, it’s clear that the future of the Detroit Lions is bright. Holmes has created a team that’s not just built for this season, but for years to come, and he has positioned them to be a Super Bowl contender for the foreseeable future.