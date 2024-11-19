Clueless Nick Wright Throws Major Shade At Jared Goff

In the world of NFL commentary, hot takes are a dime a dozen, but when it comes to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, Nick Wright has a take that is certainly raising some eyebrows.

On Monday’s episode of First Things First, Wright didn’t hold back when sharing his opinion on the 2024 Detroit Lions, who currently boast an impressive 9-1 record. Despite their success, particularly in the wake of their dominant 52-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Wright took a shot at Goff and the team’s playoff prospects.

“I don’t think you can be the best team in the league when you have a civilian at quarterback,” Wright said bluntly as quoted by SI. “I can’t say this team, with Jared Goff at quarterback, is better than the Chiefs or the Bills.”

Wright went on to argue that despite Jared Goff’s impressive stats and the Lions’ strong performance this season, it’s still difficult for a team to win three straight playoff games with a quarterback like Goff.

In his defense, Wright emphasized that Goff is “a good guy,” but he does not believe he has what it takes to lead a team to the Super Bowl, especially when compared to elite quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs or Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. Wright’s comments didn’t stop there, as he doubled down, stating, “In the modern NFL, I think it’s very, very difficult to win three straight playoff games with a guy, even if he’s a good guy, at quarterback. And that’s what I feel they have.”

I can't believe Nick Wrong said this about Lions QB Jared Goff…



…AFTER the Lions beat the Jaguars 52-6.



Greg Jennings at the end is hilarious 😂🙏 #OnePride pic.twitter.com/ibHfhOTwx8 — Matt Broder (@mattbro21) November 19, 2024

While the comment may have come as a surprise to many Lions fans, especially considering Jared Goff's stellar performance in recent games—such as his 24-of-29 completion for 412 yards and four touchdowns in the win over Jacksonville—the criticism was particularly aimed at Goff’s ability to lead the Lions past the top-tier AFC teams in a potential playoff run.

Goff’s performance in Detroit this season has been nothing short of impressive. He’s been a key part of the Lions' success, throwing for nearly 2,500 yards already with 20 touchdowns, while leading the No. 1 ranked offense in the league. Goff’s poised leadership and ability to execute under pressure have been major factors in Detroit’s rise to prominence in the NFC.

But according to Wright, these performances aren’t enough to convince him that Goff can take the Lions to the promised land. While the Lions have proved themselves to be a top contender, Wright’s comment highlights a long-standing narrative in the NFL that quarterbacks like Goff—who aren’t considered elite by certain standards—may struggle to carry a team in high-stakes situations.

The Lions, however, have been proving doubters wrong all season. With a well-rounded roster, including standout performances from Amon-Ra St. Brown, David Montgomery, and a defense led by players like Kerby Joseph, the team is aiming to continue its dominant run toward the playoffs.

As for Jared Goff, the Lions’ signal-caller has long shrugged off such critiques. Whether or not he’s viewed as one of the top quarterbacks in the league, he has shown time and again that he can lead a team and perform in high-pressure moments. With the team’s offense firing on all cylinders, the question remains whether Goff can continue to prove that he has what it takes to bring a championship to Detroit.

The Lions will have the chance to silence the doubters when they take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. If Goff and the Lions continue to dominate, they may just prove Nick Wright wrong in the process.