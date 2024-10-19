Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans

Detroit Lions fans were sent into a frenzy on Saturday when star defensive end Maxx Crosby shared a post on his Instagram story that has them dreaming of a potential homecoming. The post urged Crosby to “come home” to Michigan and join the Lions to “win a (ring).” Crosby, who played his college football at Eastern Michigan University, would indeed be returning to familiar territory if such a move were ever to materialize.

At Eastern Michigan, Crosby made a name for himself as a relentless force on the field, even earning the honor of having a field named after him. His connection to Michigan has only fueled speculation among fans who are hoping to see the standout defensive end in a Lions uniform.

With Aidan Hutchinson out for the season, many have suggested the Lions should make a move to bolster their pass rush, and Crosby would certainly fit the bill. His latest post adds a little more fuel to the fire, as fans can’t help but hope that a homecoming for Crosby could lead to a Super Bowl run for Detroit.

While there's no official word on whether the Lions have pursued Crosby, his social media post has done plenty to excite fans dreaming of what he could bring to an already strong Lions team. Could Crosby be the missing piece that helps Detroit make a deep playoff run? Time will tell, but for now, Lions fans are buzzing with anticipation.