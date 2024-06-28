Michigan Football on Track to Secure Top 2025 EDGE Recruit Julius Holly





Michigan football has been gaining traction in the 2025 recruiting rankings, recently moving from the 50s to 15th overall according to the 247 Sports team rankings. This upward trend has come on the back of a series of new commitments in recent weeks.

A key highlight in Michigan’s recruiting efforts is their pursuit of four-star EDGE Julius Holly, who is ranked 300th overall in the 247 Sports composite rankings. Holly is set to make his announcement on June 29th, following official visits to Georgia, Stanford, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M.

Pursuit of Four-Star EDGE Julius Holly

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound EDGE from Alpharetta, Georgia is ranked as the No. 22 EDGE prospect in the 2025 class. Michigan is emerging as the favorite to secure his commitment, bolstered by recent expert projections from EJ Holland of The Wolverine and Steve Wiltfong, a leading national recruiting expert.

Holly visited Michigan on June 7th, and his potential addition would greatly enhance the Wolverines’ defensive line. Last season, he recorded 57 tackles, eight sacks, and three pass breakups in high school, making him a promising prospect for the future.

Coaching Influence and Predictions

Michigan’s coaching staff, with extensive NFL experience, adds to the appeal for Holly. According to the On3 prediction machine, Michigan currently has a 93-percent chance to secure Holly’s commitment.