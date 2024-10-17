Michigan vs. Michigan State Opening Point Spread Released

The much-anticipated matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans is just around the corner, and DraftKings has now released the opening point spread for the game. The Wolverines, who are looking to build on their strong season, have opened as a 9.5-point favorite over the Spartans.

The two teams will face off on October 26th, with the Wolverines hosting the Spartans in Ann Arbor. Michigan, coming off a College Football Playoff National Championship win last season, holds a 4-2 record this year and will be looking to assert their dominance in one of the biggest rivalry games in college football. Meanwhile, Michigan State sits at 3-3, hoping to turn their season around with a massive upset over their in-state rivals.

Recent history in this rivalry has favored Michigan. The Wolverines have won the last two meetings by a combined score of 78-7, including a 49-0 shutout victory last year in East Lansing. With Michigan’s high-powered offense and a defense that’s been rock solid, it's no surprise they are favored by nearly double digits in this year’s contest.

The game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on the Big Ten Network. As the Wolverines look to turn their season around, the Spartans will be hoping to spoil their plans in what promises to be an intense and electric atmosphere.