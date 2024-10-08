New York Jets Make Shocking Decision Regarding Robert Saleh

The New York Jets have made a stunning move following their 2-3 start to the season, announcing that head coach Robert Saleh has been relieved of his duties. The decision comes after the Jets' 31-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday, and the announcement was made public in a statement by team owner Woody Johnson on Monday morning.

Saleh, who is originally from Dearborn, Michigan, had been with the Jets for three-and-a-half seasons, and while there were high hopes for the team entering the 2024 season, their underwhelming start prompted the franchise to move in a different direction. In the official statement, Johnson expressed gratitude to Saleh for his hard work over the past few years but made it clear that the team was not meeting expectations: “This was not an easy decision, but we are not where we should be given our expectations, and I believe now is the best time for us to move in a different direction.”

In the interim, Jeff Ulbrich, the Jets' defensive coordinator, will take over as head coach for the remainder of the season. Ulbrich is known as a respected figure in the locker room, and Johnson expressed confidence in his ability to guide the team moving forward. “I believe he along with the coaches on this staff can get the most out of our talented team and attain the goals we established this offseason,” Johnson said.

As the Jets prepare to regroup under Ulbrich’s leadership, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how the team responds to the dramatic coaching change.