NFL on CBS Releases Hilarious Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery ‘Sonic and Knuckles’ Promo [Video]

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for their highly anticipated Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Chicago Bears, and NFL on CBS is adding some extra fun to the festivities. The network just dropped a hilarious new promo featuring running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, and trust us, you’re going to love it!

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, CBS has dubbed Gibbs and Montgomery the dynamic duo “Sonic and Knuckles,” playing off Gibbs’ lightning speed and Montgomery’s smash-mouth style. Gibbs, with his ability to dash through defenses like Sonic the Hedgehog, and Montgomery, embodying the power and tenacity of Knuckles, have been taking the league by storm.

The video, which also features Lions assistant head coach and running backs coach Scottie Montgomery, showcases this perfect pairing in a playful nod to the legendary video game characters. Whether it’s Gibbs zipping past defenders or Montgomery powering through tackles, this promo is pure fun!

It’s the kind of playful energy Lions fans have come to love from their running back duo. Check out the hilarious promo below, and get ready to see these two bring that same energy to the field this Thursday. We can’t wait to watch them light it up against the Bears!

Enjoy the video — it’s perfection!