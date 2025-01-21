fb
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Detroit Lions

Patriots Could Poach Detroit Lions’ Top Assistant Coach

W.G. Brady
As the Detroit Lions continue to grapple with the impending departures of key coaches like defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, the team may face another setback with defensive line coach and run-game coordinator Terrell Williams. According to recent reports, Williams is a prominent candidate for a significant promotion elsewhere, potentially leaving Detroit for a higher-profile role.

Detroit Lions Isaiah Williams

A Potential Promotion to New England

Williams, who has been instrumental in the development of the Lions' defense, could soon be stepping into a much bigger role with the New England Patriots. ESPN's Mike Reiss recently speculated that Williams would be the ideal choice to serve as the Patriots' defensive coordinator under newly hired head coach Mike Vrabel. Vrabel, who has a long-standing relationship with Williams from their time together in Tennessee, could very well turn to his trusted former assistant to lead the Patriots' defense moving forward.

Williams spent six seasons as part of Vrabel’s staff with the Tennessee Titans (2018-2023), earning increasing responsibilities along the way. By the final season of their tenure together, Williams had been promoted to assistant head coach, a title he carried while coaching the defensive line. Given the close working relationship between the two, it would be no surprise if Vrabel sees Williams as the perfect fit to revamp New England’s defense.

Lions Could Lose a Key Piece

For the Lions, losing Williams would be a major blow, particularly after the team’s successful season. Williams has been an integral part of Detroit’s defensive improvement, and his leadership has helped develop one of the more promising defensive lines in the league. As the Lions’ run-game coordinator, his work was pivotal in the success of the team’s front seven.

The possible loss of Williams could mean another reshuffling of the coaching staff for the Lions, particularly in light of Glenn’s expected departure for a head coaching position. While Williams would be a natural candidate to step into the defensive coordinator role should Glenn leave, the opportunity with the Patriots may be too significant for him to pass up.

Detroit Lions

A Big Decision for Williams

While Williams has undoubtedly earned the right to step into a larger role, whether that role will be with the Lions or elsewhere remains to be seen. With the Lions now out of the playoffs, it’s clear that Williams' name will be in high demand for any potential defensive coordinator openings. If he does leave for New England, it would mark the beginning of a new chapter in his coaching career, but also another tough loss for a Lions team trying to keep its momentum going in the right direction.

As of now, the Lions are preparing for what could be a crucial coaching staff overhaul. If Williams chooses to move on, Detroit will need to find a way to fill another vital gap as they work toward building on a promising season.

