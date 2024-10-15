fb
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsReport: Detroit Lions to sign DE Isaiah Thomas
Detroit Lions

Report: Detroit Lions to sign DE Isaiah Thomas

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
13

The Detroit Lions are making a move to bolster their defensive line after suffering some key injuries in recent weeks. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Lions plan to sign defensive end Isaiah Thomas off the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad. Fowler tweeted, “#Lions plan to sign defensive end Isaiah Thomas off the Bengals practice squad, per source. Former Browns draft pick gives Detroit some much-needed edge rush help.”

This signing comes at a more critical time for the Lions, who have faced a few challenges on the defensive front, particularly with the recent injuries to star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson and veteran Kyle Peko.

Background on Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas was a key defensive player during his time with the Oklahoma Sooners, where he made a name for himself with his ability to pressure the quarterback and disrupt plays. Drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2022, he spent time developing within their system before joining the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad. Now, he has the opportunity to make an impact in Detroit’s defensive line rotation. That said, let's be clear about one thing… This is NOT a replacement move for Aidan Hutchinson.

Previous article
Aidan Hutchinson Has Message For His Fans Following Devastating Injury
Next article
Las Vegas Raiders Trade WR Davante Adams
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

R B on Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Time/Television Information Released
Dav on Detroit Tigers get ABSOLUTELY SCREWED vs. Cleveland Guardians [Video]
jimi on Packers Receiver Gets Panties In A Bunch, Refuses To Practice
Mike on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Tyler on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Turd Ferguson on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Jdjdn on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Lance Ellison on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Johnny D Petty on Detroit Lions Could Catch ANOTHER Break vs. Dallas Cowboys
Jay on Brandon Inge Joins Brighton High School Baseball Coaching Staff, Bringing Major League Expertise

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions