Report: Detroit Lions to sign DE Isaiah Thomas

The Detroit Lions are making a move to bolster their defensive line after suffering some key injuries in recent weeks. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Lions plan to sign defensive end Isaiah Thomas off the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad. Fowler tweeted, “#Lions plan to sign defensive end Isaiah Thomas off the Bengals practice squad, per source. Former Browns draft pick gives Detroit some much-needed edge rush help.”

This signing comes at a more critical time for the Lions, who have faced a few challenges on the defensive front, particularly with the recent injuries to star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson and veteran Kyle Peko.

Background on Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas was a key defensive player during his time with the Oklahoma Sooners, where he made a name for himself with his ability to pressure the quarterback and disrupt plays. Drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2022, he spent time developing within their system before joining the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad. Now, he has the opportunity to make an impact in Detroit’s defensive line rotation. That said, let's be clear about one thing… This is NOT a replacement move for Aidan Hutchinson.