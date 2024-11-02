fb
Sunday, November 3, 2024
Detroit Lions

Report: Green Bay Packers Decide On Starting QB Vs. Detroit Lions

By W.G. Brady
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to start against the Detroit Lions this Sunday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Love, who was listed as questionable due to a groin injury, has experienced no setbacks during the week and is ready to lead the team as they aim for the NFC North lead.

Love's performance will be critical for the Packers, who are looking to solidify their position in the division. The matchup against the Lions, who currently hold a 6-1 record, presents a significant opportunity for Green Bay to assert themselves as one of the top teams in the NFC.

As the game approaches, all eyes will be on Lambeau Field to see how Love performs against a Lions team known for its explosive offense and improved defense. The stakes are high, with both teams eager to claim victory and take control of the NFC North standings.

