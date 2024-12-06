Report: Lions OC Ben Johnson to Handle Interview Process Differently in 2025

As the 2024 NFL season nears its end, the search for head coaches will intensify, and Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is expected to be one of the most sought-after candidates. Johnson has garnered significant attention for his work in revitalizing Detroit’s offense and leading the Lions to an explosive offensive unit. With the 2025 head coaching cycle fast approaching, the buzz around his potential departure is growing louder.

Ben Johnson’s Shift in Approach

Ahead of the Lions’ pivotal Thursday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated shared some insight into Johnson’s mindset for the upcoming interview process. On Amazon's NFL on Prime pregame show, Breer reported that Johnson plans to take a much different approach this time around when it comes to interviews.

“Ben Johnson's certainly going to be at the top of a lot of lists,” Breer said as quoted by SI. “But the Lions' offensive coordinator is planning on taking a very different approach to this hiring cycle than he has in the last couple.”

“He will not chase interviews,” he continued. “If he takes an interview, it's going to be with the intention of actually pursuing the job.”

.@AlbertBreer has the latest on the interest in the Lions coaching staff. pic.twitter.com/qA4ivk5MGw — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 6, 2024

Ben Johnson’s Success in Detroit

This shift in approach makes sense given Johnson’s rising profile in the NFL. As Detroit’s offensive coordinator, Johnson has been integral in the team’s offensive renaissance, overseeing a high-powered attack led by Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and David Montgomery. Johnson’s creativity and ability to maximize his players' talents have caught the attention of NFL executives, with many teams likely to target him during the hiring process.

What This Means for the Lions

Johnson’s success could mean both opportunity and challenge for the Lions. As the offense continues to thrive, Johnson’s potential departure could leave a void that would require immediate attention. However, for now, Lions fans can rest easy knowing that Johnson’s approach to the interview process suggests he’s still fully committed to his current role, and his focus remains on guiding the Lions toward playoff success.

As the 2025 cycle nears, Johnson’s availability will be one of the most intriguing storylines. If the Lions make a deep playoff run, that could further solidify his status as one of the most coveted coaching candidates in the league. For now, the Lions’ priority is the playoffs, and Johnson’s leadership will be key in getting them there.