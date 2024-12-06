fb
Friday, December 6, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsReport: Lions OC Ben Johnson to Handle Interview Process Differently in 2025
Detroit Lions

Report: Lions OC Ben Johnson to Handle Interview Process Differently in 2025

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
15

As the 2024 NFL season nears its end, the search for head coaches will intensify, and Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is expected to be one of the most sought-after candidates. Johnson has garnered significant attention for his work in revitalizing Detroit’s offense and leading the Lions to an explosive offensive unit. With the 2025 head coaching cycle fast approaching, the buzz around his potential departure is growing louder.

Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson Jameson Williams

Ben Johnson’s Shift in Approach

Ahead of the Lions’ pivotal Thursday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated shared some insight into Johnson’s mindset for the upcoming interview process. On Amazon's NFL on Prime pregame show, Breer reported that Johnson plans to take a much different approach this time around when it comes to interviews.

“Ben Johnson's certainly going to be at the top of a lot of lists,” Breer said as quoted by SI. “But the Lions' offensive coordinator is planning on taking a very different approach to this hiring cycle than he has in the last couple.”

“He will not chase interviews,” he continued. “If he takes an interview, it's going to be with the intention of actually pursuing the job.”

Ben Johnson’s Success in Detroit

This shift in approach makes sense given Johnson’s rising profile in the NFL. As Detroit’s offensive coordinator, Johnson has been integral in the team’s offensive renaissance, overseeing a high-powered attack led by Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and David Montgomery. Johnson’s creativity and ability to maximize his players' talents have caught the attention of NFL executives, with many teams likely to target him during the hiring process.

What This Means for the Lions

Johnson’s success could mean both opportunity and challenge for the Lions. As the offense continues to thrive, Johnson’s potential departure could leave a void that would require immediate attention. However, for now, Lions fans can rest easy knowing that Johnson’s approach to the interview process suggests he’s still fully committed to his current role, and his focus remains on guiding the Lions toward playoff success.

As the 2025 cycle nears, Johnson’s availability will be one of the most intriguing storylines. If the Lions make a deep playoff run, that could further solidify his status as one of the most coveted coaching candidates in the league. For now, the Lions’ priority is the playoffs, and Johnson’s leadership will be key in getting them there.

Previous article
NFL Insider Gives Optimistic Return Date For Aidan Hutchinson
Next article
Lions Fan Ditches Flag Duties To Talk Smack To Packers HC Matt LaFleur [Video]
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dan on Michigan Players Celebrate Win Over Buckeyes by Mocking Their O-H-I-O Tradition [Photo]
Daniel Johnston on Video Emerges Showing Bears Player Tripping Jameson Williams Prior to Penalty
William Burgess on Could The Detroit Lions Be On the Verge of Bringing Back Josh Reynolds?
Ian on How Brad Holmes Could Have Played Chess, Not Checkers By Signing Daniel Jones
Picasso on Video Emerges Showing Bears Player Tripping Jameson Williams Prior to Penalty
Flipp on Video Emerges Showing Bears Player Tripping Jameson Williams Prior to Penalty
CG on Video Emerges Showing Bears Player Tripping Jameson Williams Prior to Penalty
Brian on Video Emerges Showing Bears Player Tripping Jameson Williams Prior to Penalty
Delmar Sr. on Video Emerges Showing Bears Player Tripping Jameson Williams Prior to Penalty
Kris on Michigan Players Celebrate Win Over Buckeyes by Mocking Their O-H-I-O Tradition [Photo]

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions