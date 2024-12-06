fb
Friday, December 6, 2024
Detroit Lions

Lions Fan Ditches Flag Duties To Talk Smack To Packers HC Matt LaFleur [Video]

W.G. Brady
Ahead of the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers, an unexpected and humorous scene unfolded at Ford Field. As a giant American flag was being carried onto the field, one passionate Lions fan made the bold decision to let go of his flag duties and approach Packers head coach Matt LaFleur to talk some smack.

In the video captured during pregame warmups, the fan could be seen yelling at LaFleur, likely trash-talking about the long-standing NFC North rivalry between the two teams. The fan’s antics didn’t sit well with LaFleur, who appeared visibly upset by the interaction. According to the video, LaFleur demanded security to step in and remove the fan, but not before the fan had his moment of glory.

It’s not every day that you see a fan abandon flag duty to get a rise out of an opposing head coach, but for this particular Lions supporter, it was clearly worth the risk. Whether the fan’s antics had any impact on the game remains to be seen, but it certainly made for some entertaining pregame drama.

As for LaFleur, it's clear he wasn’t a fan of the fan’s enthusiasm, but the moment only added more fire to the already intense rivalry between the Lions and Packers.

Check out the video below to see the full exchange, and see just how far some fans are willing to go to talk smack to their rivals!

