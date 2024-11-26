fb
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
This Saturday, the annual battle for supremacy between Michigan and Ohio State will be renewed, but make no mistake about it — for Buckeyes fans, this will be the last time they see Ryan Day at the helm of their program. Michigan has already won three straight games in this rivalry, and after Saturday’s clash in Columbus, Day will find himself out of a job.

Ohio State (10-1) is ranked No. 2 in the country, but it doesn’t matter. Michigan (6-5) is coming in on a mission, ready to extend its streak of dominance and reaffirm that the Wolverines own the Buckeyes, not Ryan Day.

Ryan Day

Let's get something straight: Ryan Day’s tenure as head coach of Ohio State will go down as one of the most disappointing in recent memory. Sure, he’s won a lot of games, but against Michigan? He’s been a colossal failure. The Buckeyes haven't even won a single game against Michigan since 2020. That’s three straight losses to the Wolverines, all to Jim Harbaugh — and this time, first-year head coach Sherrone Moore is going to make it four.

A Bold Prediction

Now, Michigan's 6-5 record might not look impressive on paper, but don’t let that fool you. This is a team that’s been grinding, overcoming adversity, and preparing for this moment. The game is in Columbus, but Michigan has been winning on the road in this rivalry. What better way to cap off an incredible run than by sealing Ryan Day’s fate with another loss to Michigan?

The bold prediction? Michigan will win this game 27-24. There, I said it. The Wolverines are going to hand Ryan Day his fourth straight loss to Michigan. This will be a game where Ohio State’s flaws will finally come to light — and make no mistake, Ohio State fans will be calling for Ryan Day’s head immediately after the game. When the final whistle blows, Day’s days at Ohio State will be numbered. The loss will be so embarrassing that Ohio State’s administration won’t be able to ignore it any longer.

Bottom Line: Good-Bye, Ryan Day

When Day is fired at the end of the season, Ohio State fans will finally have to come to grips with the harsh reality: Michigan has completely owned this rivalry under Jim Harbaugh and now, under Sherrone Moore. This isn't just about one game; this is about the future of Ohio State football — and that future doesn’t include Ryan Day.

So, Buckeye fans, enjoy the last few hours of this rivalry under Ryan Day. After Saturday, it’s over. Michigan will reign supreme yet again. The Wolverines are on a mission, and they’re bringing the heat. Ryan Day won’t be able to handle it. Saturday will be his final game as Ohio State’s head coach.

  1. Yah and then you woke up. You really don’t know how good this team is. Even with 2 all American linemen out . Buckeyes 38 10 and you might be outta of a job for putting such BS on here.

