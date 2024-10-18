fb
Friday, October 18, 2024
Detroit Lions

Tim Patrick's Chemistry with Jared Goff Could Be a Game-Changer for Lions

W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is excited about the growing chemistry between quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Tim Patrick. As Patrick gets more reps in practice, his connection with Goff continues to strengthen, and Johnson is noticing the impact.

“Jared certainly, he’ll come to me and be like, ‘Man, he’s a long target,’” Johnson shared as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “I feel like there’s a lower range to miss on him.”

Tim Patrick

One of Patrick’s standout traits, according to Johnson, is his ability to consistently create separation against defensive backs, something that has been on full display during one-on-one drills.

“He's been a very consistent separator,” Johnson said, praising Patrick’s route-running and physicality. The Lions’ coaching staff has been impressed by Patrick’s ability to compete against Detroit's talented secondary, coming down with crucial catches and showing a knack for finding open space.

So far this season, Patrick has hauled in eight passes for 140 yards.

As Patrick continues to build rapport with Goff and prove his value as a well-rounded wideout, Lions fans can expect him to play a significant role in the team’s offense.

