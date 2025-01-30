U.S. Figure Skaters on Board Fatal Jet Crash

A tragic incident unfolded on Wednesday when an American Airlines flight, carrying U.S. figure skaters, their coaches, and family members, collided with an Army helicopter near Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. The collision caused the plane to crash into the Potomac River.

The skaters were returning from a development camp following the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas. American Airlines Flight 5342, with 60 passengers and four crew members, was attempting to land when it collided with the helicopter. The crash prompted a large search-and-rescue operation in the river.

U.S. Figure Skating confirmed that several members of its community were aboard the flight but did not release their identities. “We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims' families closely in our hearts,” the organization said in a statement.

Search efforts are ongoing, with rescue teams working to locate any survivors, though details about the number of injuries or fatalities have not been confirmed. Three soldiers were aboard the helicopter, according to an Army official.

The figure skating community is anxiously awaiting updates as the investigation into the incident continues.